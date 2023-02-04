TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 25, 2023 to review the FY2024 budget presentation by Town Manager Richard Montuori.
Montuori explained that the budgeting process starts in November with town department heads, who are asked to put together level service budgets, plus their top three funding priorities. Following budget development, the budget was finalized; the Finance Committee will begin to review the budget before it is presented at annual Town Meeting in May.
Total appropriated expenditures for FY24, including state and county charges, are recommended at $136,095,801. A significant portion of revenue will come from property taxes. The property tax levy is the revenue that a community can raise through real and personal property taxes. The levy limit is calculated by taking last year’s levy, adding 2.5 percent, and adding new growth.
Montuori said that most new growth has come from personal property and residential growth, without much commercial or industrial growth added to the tax base.
The FY24 levy limit comes to $108,828,210, an increase of $3,243,846. If the taxes are not increased, the budget reduction would lead to an impact on education, public safety, public works, and service delivery to residents. Local receipts are expected to total over $9 million, including motor vehicle excise tax, hotel/motel tax, meals tax, and other excise tax; licenses, permits, fines, fees, and forfeitures also contribute to local receipts.
Property tax makes up 80 percent of projected revenues, while state aid accounts for 13.2 percent and local receipts account for 6.9 percent.
Montuori said that if the tax shift stays the same and home values stay the same, the average residential tax bill will increase by $239. Tewksbury falls solidly in the middle when considering neighboring communities’ property taxes. State aid is expected to be level-funded under Governor Maura Healey’s new administration.
Montuori highlighted a balanced budget, noting that he is working to monitor issues surrounding services used by the state hospital, solid waste costs, and maintaining a strong bond rating.
Nearly half of the FY24 budget will be dedicated to school operations, with TPS making up 49.55 percent of the total, and town operations making up 36 percent. 5.93 percent of the general fund budget will go towards the Shawsheen Tech and Essex Aggie Tech, and the remaining 4.8 percent and 3.66 percent will go towards exempt school and town debt, respectively.
Montuori also broke down the general fund budget by department. Total spending in general government, finance, community services, council on aging, facilities, library, and community development make up 15 percent of the budget, with 16 percent going to the police department, 12 percent going to the fire department, and 14 percent going to the DPW. Nine percent is exempt debt, and 34 percent is unclassified.
Major changes to the town budget outside of exempt debt and net allocations drove a $2,038,506 increase, including expenditures to purchase financial software, maintenance of the senior center and library, and police department canine care. DPW costs were decreased by $68,000 as sidewalk construction operations were moved to the capital budget, while the operating budget for highway operations increased.
Solid waste collection and disposal increased by more than $580,000 due to an increase in Republic Waste’s contract and a decrease in the disposal of solid waste as the town’s per ton cost to dispose of residential trash increased from $93.60 per ton to $97.34 per ton; Republic will be disposing of containers at public buildings within the contract.
Montuori highlighted priorities that were not funded in the FY24 budget, including additional operating funds for road maintenance, ambulance operation, senior center van drivers, and reviewing positions to ensure salaries are competitive to keep and attract talented employees.
Montuori reviewed a five year budget projection, noting that while conditions such as revenues or growth could change, “this is an indication we’re in good financial health,” he said. He added that the town needs to keep an eye on employee retirement assessments, which increased significantly this year, and town and school capital improvements, as well as increased recycling costs.
Montuori also emphasized the need to replenish the stabilization fund, which currently makes up about 10.9 percent of the FY23 budget; if the town can sustain a fund balance of 10 percent of the total budget, there is a greater chance the town’s bond rating would increase, opening up opportunities for more favorable borrowing terms in the future with bids from more financial institutions.
The town currently has a bond rating of AA+ with a goal to hit a AAA rating — a positive reflection on the town’s financial policies and conditions.
Board chair Todd Johnson thanked Montuori for his financial management.
“Every year you’ve managed this process has been a year of continued improvement in terms of the transparency, the level of detail, and the information that’s available to residents,” he said.
The Finance Committee reviewed the budget on Jan. 30, with a breakdown of budget requests by department, and enterprise fund budgets will be presented in February before the board votes on a final budget.
The budget information is available to review online at www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
