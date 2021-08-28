TEWKSBURY — On Aug. 19, it was announced that the Tewksbury Community Market would be moving locations for its final five markets of the 2021 season. While the market is currently being held in field space adjacent to the Tewksbury Public Library, it will be moving to Livingston Street Park, located at 286 Livingston St.
The market’s location change comes following numerous weather cancellations this season, alongside the increased popularity of the market. Unlike the current location, where rain makes field conditions unsuitable for the market, the new Livingston Street location will allow for the market to operate in wet weather. This is primarily due to the presence of pavement walking paths for customers, as well as a paved area for food trucks to park.
In addition to more flexible weather conditions, the new location also allows the market to extend its hours, offer increased parking, and expand the number of vendors.
The location change will come into effect on Sept. 2. The new location also holds some significance in regards to the market’s history; when the market began in fall 2013, it was held at Livingston Street Park.
The Tewksbury Community Market will hold its final market at the Tewksbury Public Library on Aug. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Starting on Sept. 2, the market will move to Livingston Street Park, and operate every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.