TEWKSBURY — Mid­dle­sex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewks­bury Chief of Police Tim­othy Sheehan have confirmed that Eric Griffin, 39, of Tewksbury, was ar­raigned today in Lowell District Court and char­ged with assault and battery on a household or family member in connection with a suspicious death investigation currently underway in Tewks­bury.

Judge Ellen Caulo or­dered the defendant held without bail pending a 58A dangerousness hearing and revoked the de­fendant’s bail on a pending case. The next scheduled hearing in this case is Friday, Sept. 20.

On Sept. 15, 2019, at ap­proximately 8:30 a.m. Mas­sachusetts State Po­lice assigned to the Mid­dlesex District Attorney’s Office were contacted by Tewksbury Police regarding an apparent suspicious death that occurred in an apartment complex on Archstone Avenue in Tewksbury.

Upon arrival authorities observed the decedent, a 39-year-old fe­male from Tewksbury, who resided with the de­fendant, unresponsive in bed. The victim had sustained significant injur­ies consistent with a phy­sical assault. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation began and later that day the de­fendant was taken into custody without incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the decedent and will determine cause and manner of death.

This is an open and ac­tive investigation being conducted by the Mid­dlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Tewksbury Po­lice Department and Massachusetts State Po­lice assigned to the Mid­dlesex District Attorney’s Office and additional charges may issue. This is not believed to be a ran­dom incident of violence and there is no danger to the public.

This charge is an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent un­til proven guilty. The pro­secutors assigned to this case are Assistant Dis­trict Attorneys Suzanne Wise­man and Emily Jackson.

