TEWKSBURY — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Timothy Sheehan have confirmed that Eric Griffin, 39, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court and charged with assault and battery on a household or family member in connection with a suspicious death investigation currently underway in Tewksbury.
Judge Ellen Caulo ordered the defendant held without bail pending a 58A dangerousness hearing and revoked the defendant’s bail on a pending case. The next scheduled hearing in this case is Friday, Sept. 20.
On Sept. 15, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office were contacted by Tewksbury Police regarding an apparent suspicious death that occurred in an apartment complex on Archstone Avenue in Tewksbury.
Upon arrival authorities observed the decedent, a 39-year-old female from Tewksbury, who resided with the defendant, unresponsive in bed. The victim had sustained significant injuries consistent with a physical assault. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.
An investigation began and later that day the defendant was taken into custody without incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the decedent and will determine cause and manner of death.
This is an open and active investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Tewksbury Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and additional charges may issue. This is not believed to be a random incident of violence and there is no danger to the public.
This charge is an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The prosecutors assigned to this case are Assistant District Attorneys Suzanne Wiseman and Emily Jackson.
