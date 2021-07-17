WILMINGTON — This summer will mark the 25th anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Tewksbury resident Amy (Brandi) Sullivan. After disappearing in July of 1996, her body was found about a month later on Aug. 7, 1996, badly beaten in a wooded area off of Ballardvale Street in Wilmington.
Sullivan was a former student at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School, two weeks away from receiving her GED when she died. She loved learning new things, and was a budding artist. She was remembered in a 2006 Lowell Sun article as a “very loving and caring person,” by her father, Dennis Sullivan.
Seventeen years old at the time of her disappearance, Sullivan was last seen in Chelmsford, sitting in an illegally parked van. When asked by police to move the van, she identified herself as Amy Sullivan, and said she could not move the van, as she had no drivers licence. She was accompanied by Neil Cluff, a scrap-metal dealer to which the van was registered, and her boyfriend, Alexander Rhynd.
Both men did not provide significant information relating to the case, with Cluff having served a state prison sentence for perjury, and Rhynd hiring a lawyer immediately after Sullivan’s body was found and subsequently refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
Cluff, considered a suspect in the case, was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on one count of perjury, after testifying he did not drive Sullivan anywhere in his van, and had not seen her since June of 1996. Both statements were disproved by police testimony.
In past years, investigators have attributed the lack of conviction in the case to an absence of first-hand testimony from witnesses. Without this, no undeniable connection can be drawn between the suspect and the crime.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Tewksbury Police Department at (978) 640-4380 or the state police assigned to the District Attorney’s office at (617) 679-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.