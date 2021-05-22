TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on May 13, 2021 for its first in-person meeting since last summer, held in the TMHS auditorium. Members wore masks and social distancing was observed.
The committee held a moment of silence for Brianna McCarthy, who passed away of a sudden illness last month at the age of 30. McCarthy was a lifelong Methuen resident, and worked as an English teacher at Methuen High School. She was also the assistant coach of the Tewksbury-Methuen Red Rangers, leading the hockey team to win the 2019 Division 1 state hockey championship.
In the resident comments section of the meeting, resident Erin Hood (who did not wear a mask in violation of the governor’s indoor mask mandate at the time of the meeting) said that she had pulled her child out of Tewksbury schools due to “cruel safety protocols.”
Resident Sara Steele asked about the status of the Developmental Learning Center, as well as DLC class size and staffing.
Superintendent Chris Malone said that the district looks at class sizes every year and has no plans to close the DLC. He noted that there may be an increase in the number of DLC classes and expects that there may be additional students at the preschool level.
Malone said that his office will work to engage with parents when more information becomes available.
In his superintendent and staff report, Malone said that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is not requiring the district to engage in any specific targeted technical assistance activities for special education.
He also added that TMHS ranks in the top 20 percent of high schools nationwide according to US News and World Report.
Malone reported that TMHS recently held two National Honor Society induction ceremonies, one for seniors and one for juniors.
He urged community members to be aware of school-related traffic as more students come back to the buildings full time, especially around arrival and dismissal times (Malone noted that a school bus was recently rear-ended, but no one was injured).
Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan reported to the committee that students were taking the MCAS in the next few days. Several juniors opted to take last year’s missed MCAS in order to qualify for the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship or the Seal of Biliteracy.
Current juniors who do not take the tenth grade test this year will have the option to make it up as seniors if they decide they need to take the test for eligibility for the scholarship.
She also praised students and staff for their participation in the annual district art show, which drew over 800 attendees on the Tewksbury TV YouTube channel. The art show displayed original short videos, music, and art by students at all schools.
Business manager Dave Libby said that the district received a total of approximately $2.4 million across five COVID-19 grants. His office is working on focusing on allowable expenses to use the money for the schools before their expiration dates.
The committee discussed current enrollment of schools. Theriault-Regan said that building principals had reported that with projected enrollment numbers, there should be some wiggle room to add additional desks to elementary school classrooms if spacing requirements remain in place in the fall.
The committee voted to approve the 2021-2022 meeting schedule.
Malone reported that students have been in-person for full day learning at all schools across the district; the town has hit its lowest positive case rate in months at 2.05 percent and the district is down to single digits in the number of cases.
However, he said, the numbers do not signal that the pandemic is over, but proves that the district’s model and safety protocols are working.
He spoke about changes to isolation policies for close contacts (only affecting those within a three-foot range rather than six feet) and said that there may be opportunities for in-school vaccination clinics.
Malone also noted that the school reopening task force voted to disband, and the district is looking to take a school-by-school approach in the future.
John Stadtman was nominated to represent the board on the Elementary School Building Committee by Bridget Garabedian; Nick Parsons nominated himself but did not receive a second. Stadtman was unanimously appointed.
The committee also voted to appoint Malone to serve as the town’s board member representative to the Valley Collaborative, which works with funding and programming for special education students in the region.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 9, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on the meeting agenda as posted on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
