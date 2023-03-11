TEWKSBURY — Phaimyr and Dante Maxi of Tewksbury are bringing the tastes of Haiti to patrons north of Boston. Along with their family members, including son Jaden and daughter Amaya, the couple is coming up on the one-year anniversary of their dream come true, Grêp Kafé and Sweets Bakery.
Already a well-regarded home baker, Maxi and her husband made the decision to open the café during the pandemic, noting the explosion of to-go meals and people wanting to eat at home. The Maxis also knew that the only places in Massachusetts to get Haitian sweets and patties were in Mattapan or Brockton, significant drives for anyone from the Merrimack Valley or southern New Hampshire.
So, after eyeing the Medford location for a time, Maxi, an audit and compliance professional, made the decision to leave the corporate world and pursue her dream.
A Massachusetts native, Maxi was already familiar with the Salem Street and Fellsway area, and knew that there was a strong Caribbean population. Maxi describes Medford as a “melting pot,” and has had people of all nationalities visit the bakery to try the foods. Judging from the busy store, there is a strong demand for traditional, homemade foods from Haiti.
The Maxis are warm and welcoming, and customers are friendly and happy to support a small business.
The name grêp comes from the traditional cloth filter used for coffee in Haiti.
“Many of the old timers still use this method because they say it makes the best coffee,” said Maxi.
Customers say the pates or patties, pronounced “patties,” take them back to their childhood. The store serves them warm, ready to eat. The flaky pastry squares are stuffed with chicken, beef, cod, vegetables, and even stuffed herring to make a hand pie of sorts, a traditional Haitian specialty.
Patties are served for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and Phaimyr says these yummy packages are “gone” at any gathering they are brought to. The patties are known for flavor, not overly spicy but full of aromatics, according to Maxi.
Stoneham resident Milton Green was buying the pumpkin squash soup called Joumou, only served on Sundays.
“My wife is an excellent cook and she says this is ‘almost’ as good as hers,” Green smiled, taking home several quarts.
Get there early because the soup sells out quickly.
While interviewing Maxi, Tewksbury resident Melissa Jean-Charles was at the shop, delighted to have learned of the bakery.
“I had seen the van in Tewksbury and knew it was Haitian. I am excited that I can get Haitian treats closer to home.”
Jean-Charles, a Haitian-American, is pleased to support the store and was buying patties for the week.
“There are many Haitian families in Tewksbury and they will be happy to know this store is close by.”
The bakery also offers Haitian donuts called kokiyòl (ko-kee-yoll), rum cakes, and pineapple upside down cake, a staple at any Haitian gathering, according to Maxi. Maxi is also known for her exquisitely decorated cakes for all occasions, and she is looking for a baker/decorator to help with the bustling business.
Maxi says that while the cafe is a 24/7 endeavor, she is happy to have traded in her 9 to 5 world for the bakery.
“It’s good stress,” she said.
The Maxi’s are planning a Haitian Flag Day celebration at the shop on May 18 and welcome all to visit. The holiday is a celebration of Haitian independence from France.
Grêp Kafé and Sweets is located at 466 Salem St. in Medford and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
