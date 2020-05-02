Bradley Palmer State Park is located in Topsfield, approximately 30 minutes away from our area. The well-maintained park has a little something for everyone, and during the pandemic, is open free of charge to the public.
Located along the Ipswich River, the park encompasses 721 acres and is home to the former Willow Dale Estate, a 1901 stone arts and crafts style mansion and outbuildings which are now used for events and receptions. It’s a stunning property that embodies the elegance of an era gone by.
According to details provided by Willow Dale, Bradley Palmer was a prominent Harvard-educated Boston attorney who enjoyed horseback riding and sought to build a retreat for himself north of the city. Palmer eventually acquired nearly 10,000 acres and created a renowned 5-mile steeplechase course across the property through the early 1920s.
In its day, Palmer hosted polo matches, fox hunts, horse shows, and lawn parties at Willow Dale. Myopia Hunt Club, a polo, fox hunt and country club in Hamilton, still utilizes a portion of the property for riding.
In 1944, Palmer conveyed the property to the Commonwealth so that it could be preserved. The park is now managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation and Willow Dale mansion is privately owned, though it does offer tours and special events for the public on occasion.
The park offers a paved path accessible from the parking lot which is perfect for walking or for riding bikes. The property abuts Willow Dale State Forest on one end and borders the town of Hamilton on the other, touching parts of the Essex County Greenbelt and the Bay Circuit Trail as well.
If you are seeking an even longer hiking excursion, reference a site such as Alltrails.com to see extensions out of the park. In warmer weather, Bradley Palmer opens its small wading pool and water feature, perfect for entertaining young children.
The park also has a network of offroad trails, traversing the property over hills, rocks, treefall, and wide open pastures. Watch where you step as horses are frequently enjoying the property. A series of equestrian jumps dot the fields and provide interest.
On the day we visited, families were walking, people were trail running, and all kinds of bikes were on the trails. As the weather improves and you seek new and different places to walk, bring your mask, keep your distance, and enjoy a stroll at Bradley Palmer.
