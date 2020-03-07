BILLERICA — Republican John Paul Moran of Billerica has announced his candidacy for the Middlesex 6th district Congressional seat. Seth Moulton (D) has occupied the seat since 2014, winning re-elections in 2016 and 2018.
His new Republican opponent boasts that between his unique identity, background and ideologies, there’s never been anyone in Congress like him.
Moran graduated from the University of Rochester with a bachelor’s degree in Optics. His work began before that, as he paid his way through college designing T-shirts and signs as an entrepreneur. He gained professional experience at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, where he ran all of the optical testing for a large, space-based telescope.
He later received his MBA at Boston University. He also created a marketing agency and a surfing sport apparel brand. After running a nonprofit organization for many years, Moran is running for Congress with a goal of rebranding the GOP.
Moran took his first step into politics in 2016 when he wrote the book Cues for Conservatives. As a gay, Irish Catholic Republican, he says that in the book he’s criticizing the right for only reaching white, middle-aged Christians.
“It’s about how to better engage and reach a younger and wider audience of conservatives and uniting the movement,” Moran shared.
He wants to see the Grand Old Party renamed the Grand Opportunity Party, as they seek the support of anyone who supports personal, economic, social, educational, and national opportunity for America.
This candidate is running on a platform of what he deems as inaction from the current Congressman and an opportunity for Republicans to reach younger and more diverse audiences.
“Moulton is obsessed with his disagreement with Trump to the point where nothing is getting done in Congress,” said Moran. “Far left radicals like Seth Moulton do not want to compromise or work with the other side.”
It’s Moran’s opinion that Moulton hasn’t delivered on his promises to help veterans or to helps jobs and transportation in the City of Lynn.
Furthermore, he stands against Moulton on a number of political issues. Where Moulton is in favor of regendering children and moving toward single-payer healthcare, Moran is opposed; and where Moran is in favor of school choice and the Criminal Aliens Act, Moulton is opposed.
Moran also takes pro-business, pro-limited taxes, and anti-socialism stances.
“As a politically active citizen, I believe I could do a much better job than him,” he continued.
The main way that he aims to be more effective is by working with the other side.
Moran isn’t afraid to reach out to people outside of his party.
“The right and the left are only talking to their audience. I want to reach out and have conversations with all groups of people. Everyone is my constituent.”
Moran believes that his politics appeal to anyone who stands for unity, liberty, and opportunity.
“Unifying the district, state, and country is critical. Division is poisonous.”
While he’s not ignoring the Republican base where he fits, he has fresh ideas to reach out to people that the party has previously ignored.
Part of his more diverse message to the disillusioned is talking about the issues that they care about: the environment, healthcare, and student loan debt.
“There’s a lot more to worry about than carbon pollution: plastic pollution, gas emissions, and soil degradation.”
His background in science enables him to be a more educated voice in these conversations in Congress, as he says that most of Congress is made up of litigators, lawyers, and lobbyists.
Moran promises to prioritize efforts for reforming healthcare, education, and immigration.
“Healthcare quality is going down while prices are going up,” he said. “Sanctuary cities are not popular… there are other things we can do that don’t include sedition against the federal government.”
For education, he would promote school choice, more parental control, and less federal government and more local government involvement. All of these issues and more, he feels, have been ignored under Moulton.
After his campaign kicked off on Feb. 25 at his Billerica home, Moran is already seeing positive energy and support going forward.
“I don’t like the separation of Democrat and Republican; you’re either pro-opportunity or anti-opportunity. I believe the vast majority of Americans are for unity, liberty, and opportunity. That’s why I think I’m going to win.”
He looks forward to earning a win for the people of the 6th District of Massachusetts starting with the Republican primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
