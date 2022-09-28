Michael P. Ippolito – of Tewksbury, formerly of Canton, died unexpectedly, September 26th at the age of 54. Devoted husband to his soulmate and wife, Lisa-Marie. They recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary together.
Born in Boston and raised in Canton, Michael was a son of the late Lillian (Melito) Ippolito. He was a graduate of Canton High School and received his bachelor’s degree in English from Fitchburg State College.
While at Fitchburg State College, Michael met Lisa-Marie and their love story began. They both enjoyed being DJ's at the campus radio station, WXPL.
Michael was a sports fanatic and sports quiz master! He loved to be involved in Fantasy sports, particularly competing with his family members. Football season was his favorite as he enjoyed going to Foxboro as a Patriot season ticket holder with his beloved brother, Frank for 28 years
For the last several years, Michael worked as Operations Manager with his brother-in-law at the Law Office of Guy Angiuoni, Jr. He was also an avid sportswriter for the Tewksbury and Wilmington Town Crier and other local newspapers for 20 years with his Editor, Jamie Pote.
He loved taking trips to Maine every summer with his family. He devoted his heart and soul to his sons, Michael Gaetano and Adam Joseph Ippolito. He was proud of them and found peace in the memories they built together. Michael was loved by so many people, particularly his family and friends and 13 nieces and nephews. Michael was one of a kind and will never be forgotten.
In addition to his wife Lisa-Marie, Mike is survived by his two sons, to whom he was devoted, Michael and Adam Ippolito. Dear brother of Frank Ippolito, his wife Maureen of Norwood and Annette Mayo, her late husband Rick of Canton. Loving son-in-law of Gaetano and Kathleen Angiuoni of Billerica. Treasured brother-in-law of Guy Angiuoni, his wife Margaret of Wilmington, Karen Krass, her husband John of Milford, NH, Mark Angiuoni, his wife Melissa of Litchfield, NH, and Joseph Angiuoni, his wife Cristina of Tewksbury. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main Street, Woburn, on Saturday, October 1st at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours, Friday, from 4-7 p.m. in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s memory to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803
