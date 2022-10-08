TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Sept. 27, 2022 at town hall to discuss one outstanding Town Meeting article and a National Grid electricity rate increase. Member Jay Kelly was absent.
The board reviewed a new liquor license and common victualler license application for La Vita Dolce. According to co-owner Todd Arsenault, La Vita Dolce will be a bakery and fast casual restaurant offering bread, traditional Italian bakery items, bakery pizza, a deli, premade food items, homemade pasta, and much more.
The store will also offer catering. Arsenault, the owner of Route 38 Tattoo on Main Street, is opening the restaurant in the former Santander Bank space at 1866 Main St. The space was originally announced as a location for Cucchiello’s Bakery, an East Boston business that moved locations to Saugus, but recently closed.
Arsenault is now partnering with Ron Pereira, a Tewksbury resident, and Michael Parziale to bring the new concept to Tewksbury. The owners are still working out the operating hours of the business, but plan to cater to everyone from coffee goers to the lunchtime crowd. The board voted to approve the licenses.
The board reviewed article 6 of the special Town Meeting warrant, which seeks to set aside general fund free cash to go to the stabilization fund for future emergencies or one-time purchases or projects.
Town Manager Richard Montuori reported that $7,536,885 was certified as free cash, or unrestricted funds. Montuori added that $4,336,635 would go into the stabilization fund, bringing the total balance to $14,027,356. The board voted 3-1 to recommend adoption of Article 6, with member Mark Kratman the lone dissenter.
The board set trick-or-treat hours for Halloween to Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Montuori shared that starting in November, the town’s waste collection contractor, Republic Service, will no longer be picking up or disposing of mattresses. Instead, the town is contracting with Lowell-based youth services organization UTEC to collect, deconstruct, and recycle mattresses. UTEC focuses on helping young people avoid gang violence and poverty by giving them opportunities to build their own social and economic success.
Residents may schedule pickups starting on Oct. 15 at the cost of $34 per mattress and $34 per box spring at www.utecinc.org/mattress-recycling; curbside collections will be scheduled twice per month and will only be for residential addresses. High quality mattresses in good condition may be donated through local nonprofits or furniture banks.
Montuori also updated the board on increasing electricity rates for commercial and residential customers of National Grid. Montuori encouraged residents to consider the Tewksbury Community Choice Power Supply Program; under the Community Choice plan, the power rate is 10.9 cents, compared to 33.89 cents on National Grid. Residents can learn more at www.tewksbury-ma.gov/718/Tewksbury-Community-Choice-Power-Supply
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
