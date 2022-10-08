Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewks­bury Select Board met on Sept. 27, 2022 at town hall to discuss one outstanding Town Meet­ing article and a Nation­al Grid electricity rate increase. Member Jay Kel­ly was absent.

The board reviewed a new liquor license and common victualler li­cense application for La Vita Dolce. According to co-owner Todd Arsen­ault, La Vita Dolce will be a bakery and fast ca­sual restaurant offering bread, traditional Italian bakery items, bakery piz­za, a deli, premade food items, homemade pasta, and much more.

The store will also offer catering. Arsenault, the owner of Route 38 Tattoo on Main Street, is opening the restaurant in the former Santander Bank space at 1866 Main St. The space was originally announced as a location for Cucchiello’s Bakery, an East Boston business that moved locations to Saugus, but recently closed.

Arsen­ault is now partnering with Ron Pereira, a Tewksbury resident, and Michael Parziale to bring the new concept to Tewksbury. The owners are still working out the operating hours of the business, but plan to ca­ter to everyone from coffee goers to the lunch­time crowd. The board voted to approve the li­censes.

The board reviewed ar­ticle 6 of the special Town Meeting warrant, which seeks to set aside general fund free cash to go to the stabilization fund for future emergencies or one-time purchases or projects.

Town Manager Richard Montuori reported that $7,536,885 was certified as free cash, or unrestricted funds. Montuori added that $4,336,635 would go into the stabilization fund, bringing the total balance to $14,027,356. The board voted 3-1 to recommend adoption of Article 6, with member Mark Krat­man the lone dissenter.

The board set trick-or-treat hours for Hallow­een to Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Montuori shared that starting in November, the town’s waste collection contractor, Republic Service, will no longer be picking up or disposing of mattresses. In­stead, the town is contracting with Lowell-based youth services organization UTEC to collect, deconstruct, and recycle mattresses. UTEC focuses on helping young people avoid gang violence and poverty by giv­ing them opportunities to build their own social and economic suc­cess.

Residents may schedule pickups starting on Oct. 15 at the cost of $34 per mattress and $34 per box spring at www.utecinc.org/mattress-recycling; curbside collections will be scheduled twice per month and will only be for residential ad­dresses. High quality mattresses in good condition may be donated through local nonprofits or furniture banks.

Montuori also updated the board on increasing electricity rates for com­mercial and residential customers of National Grid. Montuori encouraged residents to consider the Tewksbury Com­mu­nity Choice Power Supply Program; under the Community Choice plan, the power rate is 10.9 cents, compared to 33.89 cents on National Grid. Residents can learn more at www.tewksbury-ma.gov/718/Tewksbury-Community-Choice-Power-Supply

The next meeting is sche­­­­­duled for Oct. 25, 2022. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meet­­­ings at youtube.com/Tewks­bury­TV. The meeting may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.