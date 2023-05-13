This week as you search through the produce aisle, pay particular attention to the onions stock, as the long awaited Vidalia Onion has returned to the produce shelves just in time for National Vidalia Onion Month.
Known for its distinctive sweet, yet savory taste and crisp consistency, the Vidalia Onion is a favorite among gourmet chefs and food enthusiasts alike.
These special sweet onions are only available for a limited time each year, typically in season from late April until early September.
Considered a “short day” onion, they grow when the days are short in the winter, and mature to harvest when the days become longer in the spring.
While similar sweet onions can be farmed in many different locations, Vidalia Onions are only grown within the 20 counties of Southern Georgia.
The combination of mild winter and exceptionally rainy weather conditions, mixed with Southern Georgia’s naturally sulfur-rich, sandy soil is the perfect combination for growing these unique onions.
In fact, they are so native to this particular area, that in 1986 the Vidalia Onion Act was passed. This Act states that only onions grown in the 20 counties of Southern Georgia can be sold under the label of Vidalia Onion.
Named after the town Vidalia, located in Toombs County, GA, this flavorful onion first became popular in the 1930’s.
Tourists traveling through the area would stop at roadside farm stands and bring the onion back home, up north. As they gained popularity, the onions were often referred to as “those sweet Vidalia Onions,” and many travelers would bring them home for family and friends at their request.
The southern grocery store chain, Piggly Wiggly was the first retail store to sell the onions under the name Vidalia Onion.
In 1990, the Vidalia Onion was named the Official Vegetable of the State of Georgia.
Today, approximately 200 million pounds of Vidalia Onions are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada, covering about 40 percent of the spring onion market.
Considered the sweetest of all sweet onions, the Vidalia Onion can be identified by its unique, flat shape, golden brown “paper skin” exterior, and warm white or pale yellow interior.
Nutritionally speaking, the Vidalia Onion packs quite a punch for a mere 60 calories per onion.
One medium sized Vidalia Onion offers one gram of protein, 16 grams of carbohydrates, three grams of fiber, and contains 15 percent of the daily recommended requirement of Vitamin C.
They are also rich in antioxidants, containing almost 11 times more than white onions, while adding zero trans fats and cholesterol.
Despite having a sweet taste and higher sugar content than other onions, Vidalia Onions still have a low glycemic index and do not cause blood sugar levels to suddenly spike, making them ideal to add to a diabetic diet.
When purchasing, onions should be firm with little to no scent. Avoid onions that look bruised or show slight signs of mold on the skin. Die hard Vidalia Onion lovers often prefer the flatter, less round onions; however, it is unclear if this really impacts the flavor and longevity of the onions.
Because they have a high water content, Vidalia Onions are more prone to rot than other onion varieties, so it is important to store them in a cool, dry place.
When stored in a moisture controlled vegetable bin with the vents closed, they can have a shelf life of several months.
Wrapping individual onions in paper towels will help absorb moisture, prolonging the shelf life of your onions.
Avoid storing onions and potatoes together in the same vegetable bin, as both give off a gas that will cause the other to prematurely rot.
Vidalias also freeze well in a freezer zip-lock bag, either whole or chopped, making it convenient to always have some on hand in your kitchen.
It is easy to add Vidalia Onions to your daily diet, as they can be used in a variety of ways in your favorite recipes, or enjoyed fresh, adding a sweet flavor and crunch to salads or to top off burgers and sandwiches.
Because of their higher sugar content, they are exceptionally ideal for making caramelized onions.
This May, why not reap the rewards of the Southern Georgia winter by adding Vidalia Onions to your produce stock.
National Vidalia Onion Month is the perfect time to stock up on this favorite sweet onion. Whether you are a longtime Vidalia fan or are trying them for the first time, they are the perfect spring wake up call for your taste buds.
The nutritional rewards will be as sweet as their flavor, and will earn you sweet praise the next time you serve Vidalia Onions at your diner table.
For recipes that specifically feature Vidalia Onions unique flavor, visit www.allrecipes.com/gallery/vidalia-onion-recipes.
