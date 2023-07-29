TEWKSBURY — The recent tragedy involving a young Lowell child who rode her bike away from home and was later found in the Merrimack River prompted The Town Crier to share an important program that is available from the Tewksbury Police Department.
Launched in Tewksbury in 2019, the “Safe Watch” program uses personal trackers for an at-risk child or adult who may be inclined to wander away from their safe environment. Using a cooperative information model, the program provides Tewksbury police with critical identification details to quickly respond and more rapidly locate a missing person.
According to Officer Kim Riccardi, the Safe Watch Program encourages residents to contact the Tewksbury Police if they have a family member who has a propensity to wander, suffers from disabilities, or is at high risk such that personal identification information would be helpful to responding officers.
In the case of residents with disabilities, officers can have this information in advance for response to any emergency, such as knowing a person is deaf, non-verbal, or has other cognitive or physical challenges that would be helpful to understand prior to arrival on scene.
Since the tragic accident in Lowell, Riccardi reports that three families have already added their children to the program.
In the case of individuals who are at risk of wandering, a Project Lifesaver GPS bracelet is provided, which will allow tracking by trained officers in the event the individual goes missing. Caregivers of vulnerable individuals can fill out a form with the TPD that includes a physical description of the person and also supply a photograph which is kept in a database, accessible from police cruiser laptops so that all officers can respond instantly.
Tewksbury police have several officers trained in the technology and conduct Safe Watch field trainings.
Project Lifesaver is a 501(c)(3) community based, public safety non-profit organization that provides emergency responders and caregivers with the equipment and training required to protect and, when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive conditions that may cause them to wander, such as those with Alzheimer's or autism.
Through the use of state-of-the-art radio frequency technology, innovative search and rescue techniques, and accredited first response training, Project Lifesaver member agencies have an average recovery time of less than 30 minutes. Additional information about Project Lifesaver can be found at projectlivesaver.org.
Riccardi shared the program with the Senior Center and parent groups, as well as the community through events such as the Bike Rodeo. Riccardi said that any resident or group who would like to learn more about the Safe Watch program should reach out to her at 978-851-7373, ext. 240.
Forms are available online through the Tewksbury Police Department at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/298/Police-Department and click on Medical Alert Form on the left margin. Completed forms can be dropped at the police station or emailed to tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.
Each person will be entered into the Safe Watch Program database and a review by a TPD clinician will determine the suitability for the Project Lifesaver Program.
