Soft bracelet trackers from Project Lifesaver are part of the Safe Watch program from the Tewksbury Police Department for at-risk individuals with a propensity to wander, such as adults with Alzheimer’s disease or a young child with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Through the use of a transponder, officers are able to quickly locate an individual. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the department for additional information. (Paige Impink photo)