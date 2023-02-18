TEWKSBURY — More than 100 members of the Tewksbury Teachers Association and community members attended the Feb. 8, 2023 meeting of the Tewksbury School Committee to express concerns over the behavior of several committee members in relation to a potential hazing incident reported by a teacher.
Teachers and former TPS athletes attended a rally before the meeting to support TMHS teacher Peter Molloy. In a letter to TTA membership, Molloy stated that on Dec. 14, 2022, he, as a mandated reporter under Chapter 119, Section 51A of the Massachusetts General Laws, emailed TMHS administrators over concerns that the school hockey team’s group mohawks may be considered hazing under the guidelines of the National Governing Body of High School Sports, which qualifies “team haircuts” as an example of hazing; he added that state law also defines hazing as voluntary or involuntary.
Molloy requested confidentiality and said he found administrators to be “immensely supportive” while they carried out the investigation. The next week, Molloy learned from colleagues that students and parents were aware he filed the concern, noting that administrators told him they hadn’t shared his name with students but the report had been shared with School Committee members.
Molloy shared Facebook posts from committee members, including those posted by Vice Chair Keith Sullivan reading: “It’s just a haircut! Sorry if you’ve never been part of something special! Love Redmen Hockey… some teacher and former coach for another sport is complaing [sic] on behalf of kids. No parents or kids have complained but he is.”
Member Rich Russo posted, “Let’s let our kids after 2.5 years of utter garbage with taking away sports and limiting their activities return to normalcy! Normal are our Redmen traditions!”
Molloy claimed the information shared in the posts was sufficient for students to identify him as the reporter.
“Taking a confidential email sent to those who were elected to be trustworthy members of a public school system and putting it on social media is extremely uncalled for, damaging, and egregious,” he wrote.
After concluding the investigation, administrators found no evidence of hazing, noting to Molloy that retaliation against him as a reporting party is prohibited.
“On a professional level, I am deeply troubled by the behavior of the members of the School Committee. Their behavior is an act of retaliation and workplace harassment against my reporting, an example of cyberbullying and intimidation and clear disregard for whistleblower protections.
“Quite frankly their responses are prime evidence that my concerns over problematic culture that borders on hazing were, and remain, prudent. If this is the nature of reporting, one can see why zero students or parents have ever or would ever report having experienced hazing,” he wrote, adding that he is pursuing grievance options.
At the committee meeting, chair Bridget Garabedian said that the TTA and committee had come to an agreement to limit comments to 15 minutes. Garabedian emphasized in a statement that she takes school climate and culture very seriously and wants any member of the school community to feel comfortable speaking out on concerns.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan added that staff receive annual training on their role as mandated reporters. TTA members representing schools across the district spoke during the citizens forum, raising concerns over setting a poor example for students and fear of reprisal among reporting parties.
Center Elementary teacher Julie Taggart noted that teachers as mandated reporters are required to report any qualifying suspicions of abuse or neglect, but are not arbiters of investigations.
After a recess, Russo said that he posted his comments out of concern that parents are “fed up with teachers [and] administrators… parents just want their kids to be kids… I also share in some of that frustration. My comment on Facebook was simply me sharing some of my frustration.”
He added that he wouldn’t stop fighting for residents’ voices and invited any district employees to an “honest and open dialogue.”
In a comment to the Town Crier, TTA President Conner Bourgoin raised concerns that requests for confidentiality were not taken seriously by the committee, noting that the report was shared up through the chain of command and elected officials were trusted with privileged information.
“[Russo and Sullivan] not only told people and posted about it, but they did it in a light that actually demonized an educator,” Bourgoin said. “People talk about healing and coming together between the union and the School Committee, but this action throws everything away and takes major steps backwards.”
Bourgoin added that the TTA is talking with union representatives to determine what future steps it may take. He emphasized that he hopes that members of the School Committee and the superintendent will realize the severity of the situation.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that some conversations are happening,” he said, underscoring that the TTA is not seeking resignations but hopes for more accountability moving forward. “It’s not our plan to go to another action but we want to afford [the committee] time to process… if we don’t hear back from them within a decent amount of time, we will need to talk about what happens next.”
Speaking on her own behalf, Garabedian shared a comment with the Town Crier: “Members of our committee will be sharing a statement in the coming days, but in the meanwhile, please know that the concerns of the teachers who spoke at the meeting were heard, and if anyone in the school community (staff, parent, student, or child) has concerns about the safety or wellbeing of a student, they should feel safe coming forward.”
Sullivan did not attend the Feb. 8 meeting.
“It was unfortunate that he could not make it because I think members were looking forward to hearing if [committee members] had any thoughts on the situation,” Bourgoin said. “At the end of the day our educators need support from the superintendent and the School Committee. Statements of support and even condemnation from non-affiliated parties would go a long way; a simple apology would go a long way from the acting parties. We just want to know when we're doing our jobs that we’re not being retaliated against ever again.”
