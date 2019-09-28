As the cool air slowly creeps in, it is time to say goodbye to all things that are summer.
We put away the lawn chairs and close up the swimming pool for another season.
Soon every front porch will proudly display the official bounty of the fall harvest, the pumpkin.
Krochmal Farms, located at 31 Jennies Way in Tewksbury, welcomed in the official start of pumpkin season with their annual Pumpkin Festival this past weekend. This festival runs every weekend from Sept. 21 through Oct. 27, and is packed with fall-fun activities.
Experience the fun of walking through the pumpkin field filled with a large variety of pumpkins that are grown on the property. Even the most picky of pumpkin pickers will be pleased with the selection.
After you have found the perfect pumpkin, there are plenty of family fun activities to enjoy.
Take a ride on the horse drawn hayride that circles around the festival grounds and into the nearby woods.
Starting on Oct. 19, Krochmal Farms will also be offering a Safe Trick or Treat Hayride.
This ride will take parents and children on a half hour long hayride through the woods, making stops along the way so the children can have the opportunity to trick or treat from their favorite costumed characters.
Characters this year include Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, Dorothy and the Scarecrow, Elmo and Cookie Monster, and several favorite Disney characters.
Families are encouraged to have their children wear a Halloween costume for this fun trick or treating event. Because of the popularity of this event, it is recommended that you purchase tickets online in advance.
The Pumpkin Festival hayride runs regularly from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during festival hours, but the Trick or Treat hay ride runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be sure to check with farm staff members as to which hayride you are looking for when boarding the hayride.
If your little one fancies themself as a cowboy or cowgirl, pony rides are offered free of charge for children every Saturday, Sunday, and Columbus Day during the Pumpkin Festival from 10 to 11 am. After that time frame, pony rides are $5 per ride.
Try testing your family's problem solving skills at the Corn Maze. Corn stalks of 10 ft. high are arranged in a maze that surrounds the festival grounds. This is a great family activity for young and old.
Have fun with a visit to the petting area and feed the playful, friendly goats. For the more animal timid, you can visit the goats from outside of the petting area, or view some of the other animals that are on exhibit.
A flock of wild turkeys are keeping residence at Krochmal Farm for the fall season, as well as calves, a donkey, and a mother pig and her piglets.
There is also a variety of food available to purchase at the snack shack and the farmer's market.
Enjoy the fun and beauty of this short fall season, and a visit to the Krochmal Farm Pumpkin Festival is a great way to usher in autumn. Not only will you find that perfect pumpkin to adorn your front steps, but it is a fun and festive way to spend quality time with your family.
To purchase tickets to the Safe Trick or Treat Hayride, and for more information and admission prices for the other Krochmal Farm activities visit www.krochmalfarms.com. To find out about weather cancelations, check their website, or visit them on Facebook or Instagram.
