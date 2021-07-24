If you find yourself traveling down the Eastern seaboard this summer, consider a quick detour west of Baltimore to take in the small town charm and vibrant history of Ellicott City, Maryland.
According to local historian John Beck, Ellicott City was founded in 1772 by the three Ellicott brothers, Quakers who revolutionized milling in the United States and established wheat as a prominent Eastern crop. The city’s historic downtown sits in the valleys of the Tiber and Patapsco Rivers, and is famous for its resilience in the face of frequent floods.
As a unique American town with some of the oldest history in the country, there is no shortage of things to do.
Ellicott City is the site of many historic homes and museums. The Patapsco Female Institute, the highest point in town, was open from 1837 to 1891 and was one of the few American schools that offered a science and math curriculum to young women. Now a popular site for weddings, visitors can take in the towering white walls of the building on an outdoor weekend tour.
Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum commemorates the life of one of America’s first Black scientists. Banneker is most famous as the surveyor of the land on which Washington, D.C. was built, but he was also a gifted mathematician, astronomer, and abolitionist. Visitors can take in the museum and enjoy trails and parkland on the 142-acre property.
Additionally, the city is considered one of the most haunted on the East Coast, and visitors can check out ghost tours to experience paranormal activity in the area.
The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Ellicott City Station Museum is housed in the oldest surviving railroad station in America and the original endpoint of the first 13 miles of commercial railroad in the country. From the earliest days of rail development, the B&O Museum tells the story of how trains changed America.
Train enthusiasts of all ages will enjoy viewing historic objects, checking out a miniature railroad display, and exploring a replica trolley.
If you’re a fan of antiquing, stop into the Antique Depot, home to nearly 70 small businesses across four floors of quality, unique items available for purchase. Whether you’re looking for elusive Lego bricks, vinyl records, TV memorabilia, comics, or collectibles, dealers bring in new pieces everyday.
Leave space in your car — you might just go home with a treasure. Ellicott City is also home to dozens of small businesses and restaurants with a wide offering of goods and grub. Stop in for dinner or do your Christmas shopping early — unique, handcrafted gifts await you.
Biking, hiking, and walking enthusiasts will enjoy the Trolley Line #9 Trail, a 1.25 mile paved rail trail that offers a leisurely stroll through the woods for participants of all ages and abilities. The trail passes through towering 100-foot high walls of granite, hand cut in the 1890s to make way for electric streetcar rails that brought travelers between Baltimore and Ellicott City.
Young explorers and experienced nature enthusiasts alike will enjoy observing the region’s unique flora, fauna, and scenery while imagining a 19th-century trolley ride through the granite cliffs.
More information on this historic city can be found at www.visitoldellicottcity.com. Next time you’re in the greater Baltimore area, make sure to stop into Ellicott City for a taste of American history and charm.
