TEWKSBURY — Citizens of Tewksbury are organizing to give back to nonprofit organizations, as the first meeting of Tewksbury’s 100 People Who Care group was held at TJ Callahan’s last Thursday, June 24. The doors opened at 6 p.m., with speeches starting at 7.
As remarked by attendees, sponsors, and organizers alike, “It feels good to be with people again.”
The setup of the event was that the organizers had a table to check everyone in, tables were spread around the main room for attendees, sponsors Bayberry and Tewksbury Dental Associates had a table, each nonprofit had a table with informational pamphlets and representatives, and a Zoom meeting sat on a table facing the stage where each organization would give their speeches.
The three non-profits who were present were Into Action Recovery, Hidden Battles, and Alternative House.
Into Action Recovery is focused on providing long-term sober living for men struggling with drug addictions. It was founded in 2015 when a group of men met in a Dunkin’ Donuts and decided they were tired of going to the funerals of the friends they lost to drug addictions.
COVID-19 hit them hard, as more men turned to drug addiction after being stuck inside, and fundraising almost halted. Some of the fundraisers they hold are the upcoming $10,000 raffle being held Thursday, July 29 at TJ Callahan’s, and an annual golf tournament. Into Action would have used the $10,000 to jump back in fundraising and help provide scholarships for the first month of treatment for those that cannot afford it.
Founded in 2017 after the death of Scott (the founder’s brother), who suffered PTSD from his service, Hidden Battles focuses on the mental health struggles of veterans that is often overlooked. The group began as a rucking (hiking) after Scott started organizing group rucks.
They provide resources and events to veterans, spouses and their children to keep them connected and maintain a support system. They offer at least one event a week, such as cooking classes and paint nights.
Hidden Battles learned to adapt to COVID by holding their annual cornhole tournament socially distant, and dropped off care packages to first responders. Hidden Battles would have used the funds given to them to establish a nine week nurses program, develop a children’s program, and help train volunteers.
Finally, Alternative House is a program dedicated to victims and children of domestic abuse. They provide shelter, children’s programs, emotional support in both the hospital and courtroom, and educate these women on the skills they need to start anew, such as writing a resume and even self empowerment.
They provide 24/7 care 365 days of the year for these individuals, and had to learn to adapt quickly to COVID, establishing after school programs for kids, experiencing an increase in hotline calls, and working harder and faster to achieve their goal of ending domestic violence entirely.
If they won the $10,000, they would use the funds to help build up their transitional housing program, which is one of the few left in Massachusetts, and provide two years of support for these women to focus on their trauma, learn how to be successful and get their lives back.
At 7 p.m., the event officially started. Lorna Gaery and Krissy Polimeno were the first to step up and speak. They first took the time to welcome and thank everyone who joined the event, as well as the nonprofits for the work they have done to help others. They then took the opportunity to define what 100 People Who Care is, how it was founded, and how it came to Tewksbury.
It all started in 2006, in Michigan, when a woman began a group and raised $12,000 to provide cribs to babies in shelters. This then spawned 700+ giving circles nationwide, and four times a year, each circle meets to provide aid to the organizations that give so much to individuals who are in need.
As emphasized by organizers Gaery and Polimeno, Thursday’s 100 People Who Care’s Thursday meeting would not have been possible without the support of TJ Callahan’s, who hosted the event, and the sponsors of the night, Bayberry at Emerald Court, and Tewksbury Dental Associates.
After each nonprofit gave wonderful five minute speeches, the members were given ballots to vote, and the Zoom attendees were able to vote via poll.
The recipient of the $10,000 grant was Alternative House. However, Into Action and Hidden Battles did not walk away empty handed. As the winners, Alternative House will not be able to attend another meeting for three years, but Into Action and Hidden Battles can come back as early as their next meeting, if they are nominated.
Additionally, Emerald Court and Tewksbury Dental Associates gave each of them a $250 gift, and attendees were able to donate via online payments to all three of the nonprofit organizations.
The work that 100 People Who Care, its organizers, sponsors and attendees are doing to help nonprofits in need, especially after the heavy toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, is incredible and appreciated by all, and they are applauded for all of their hard work they have done thus far, and their adaptation to the current safety guidelines.
