LOWELL — More delays may be in store for the upcoming trial of the two suspects connected with the October 2016 death of Ethan Costello.
Joseph Zagarella, 21, is charged with manslaughter and Thomas Ogden, 54, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property.
The victim, Ethan Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries while in attendance at a party held at Ogden’s Belvidere residence in Lowell, allegedly after a physical confrontation with Zagarella.
The original court date for this trial was set for November 2018, but after multiple delays and continuations the trial is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 9, 2021, however, another motion to continue has been filed.
Previously, the Town Crier reported that court documents stated that the pre-trial conference has been moved to November of 2022. These documents were pertaining to a separate ongoing civil case.
A hearing to address the motion to continue for the criminal trial will take place on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Officials from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office explained that some of the delays in this case were due to a change in defense counsel.
COVID-19 has also had an impact on the delay of this trial, as court trials have just recently resumed and the courts are still operating on a limited basis.
