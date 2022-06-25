TEWKSBURY — After passage at special Town Meeting in the fall of 2021, the Do Not Knock Registry is live in Tewksbury. The registry, brought forth as a citizen petition by resident Christine Chesbrough, aims to keep door-to-door solicitors from visiting homes which opt-out of being approached.
Further, solicitors must register in the town and receive an ID badge from the town clerk’s office. A badge from the solictor’s company alone is not sufficient.
Modeled after other communities, the Do Not Knock Registry is accessed via the town website. Residents sign up using an online form to opt-out of being solicited or may call the town clerk’s office. When a solicitor registers with the town, they are provided with a list of resident addresses whom do not wish to be disturbed. The penalty for violating the request is $300.
According to the new town general bylaw article III. Solicitors and Canvassers:
"When a solicitor receives a license, the solicitor will be given a list of resident addresses they cannot solicit. If a business does solicit a residence on the Do Not Knock List, the solicitor will be fined and will not be allowed to solicit any homes in Tewksbury for a period of one year."
It is important to note that members of religious groups, political, or political action groups who appear at a residence for those purposes are exempt from this restriction. Additionally, civic groups such as scouts are exempt.
According to Town Manager Richard Montuori, the police department is the enforcing authority of the bylaw.
“If a solicitor comes to your house, they are required to have a badge from the town. All solicitors are supposed to register with the town but sometimes some do not. The police should be notified and at that point will request the solicitor to register. If anyone is concerned about a solicitor, they should call the police and they will act from there.”
The topic was raised when multiple solicitors, some quite persistent, knocked on Chesbrough’s door.
“After a polite no, they still wouldn’t leave. There are many residents who are not comfortable with people coming to their door,” said Chesbrough, pointing out that the elderly are often scammed, and sometimes children are home alone.
“Having the registry lets people opt out and feel more empowered about not being disturbed,” she added.
To join the registry, visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/699/Do-Not-Knock-Registry. To check if a solicitor has registered in the town, visit the list of registered solicitors under the Solicitors and Canvassers section of the town website.
