TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Community Market has been rolling along this summer with a variety of activities and special guests. Friendly alpacas delighted market goers last week, and this week, the Tewksbury Police Department will be on hand with their trading cards. Kids are invited to pick up a sleeve at the police department and gather as many trading cards as possible before the Sept. 30 prize drawing.
The following week, on Sept. 8, a Teddy Bear Clinic will be hosted by the Tewksbury Fire Department. This is an opportunity for kids to bring their stuffed animals for a “checkup” and get a wellness check and bandages if needed for their beloved friends.
This is a unique way for kids to experience an ambulance and medical-like situations in a non-emergency setting, according to Fire Department Executive Secretary Jeanne Martin.
The market is located behind the rec center on Livingston Street every Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. The market will run until Sept. 29.
“We have had a great season so far. There was a bit of challenging weather toward mid-season, but we have an amazing group of vendors and diehard patrons who make coming down to Livingston Street every Thursday the best part of my week,” said market co-manager Alex Lowder.
Lowder added, “This year we have had a truly unique lineup of vendors from specialty olives to artisan soaps, and it’s growing all the time. I also have to shout out my co-manager Robert Hayes who is truly the best person to work with.”
Lowder, who is Tewksbury’s community/economic development planner, runs the market with Tewksbury Public Library’s Community Outreach Librarian & Head of Technical Services Librarian, Robert Hayes.
Most vendors accept both cash and credit. Pleasant Valley Gardens Farm also accepts WIC, SNAP, EBT and all state and federal farmers market coupons, a great way for families to get fresh produce and locally produced food products.
Upcoming market vendors include Seafood Express, the Tewksbury Public Library Community Garden, Lovely 4 Essence, Non-Toxic Shirley, This, That, And Other Things, Naturel Juicing, Shiny Things, Sophie’s Apples, Dogg Boston, Olive World, Danny’s Cheesebread, Jennifer Lee’s Bakery, Budget Buddies, Tewksbury Honey, Bittersweet Herb Farm, Fudge N Stuff, KC Styles, Sweets Bakery, Meta Microgreens, Divya
31Gifts, Purple Carrot Bakery, Kona Ice, Empanada Dada, Kiss the Cook, Polish Prince Pierogi, Code 1 BBQ, Cupcake City, The Stand, Flor de Café, Pleasant Valley Garden, and the Tewksbury Police Department, among others.
Please check the market listing each week at tewksburycommunitymarket.com for specific vendor appearances by week. Some factors are beyond the market’s control such as weather or vendor absence, but the market does run rain or shine.
Residents who visited the market are also asked to vote for the market online in order to help the market win a cash prize to underwrite its funding. The market organizers encourage you and your family and friends to visit www.markets.farmland.org and vote for the market as the best in Massachusetts before Sept. 19, 2022 as part of the American Farmland Trust and Farmers’ Market Coalition contest.
