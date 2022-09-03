Teddy Bear Clinic with the Tewksbury Fire Department at the Community Market on Thursday, Sept. 8

Kids can bring their stuffed animals to the Community Market on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a Teddy Bear Clinic with the Tewksbury Fire Department. On Thursday, Sept. 1, kids can collect Tewksbury police officer trading cards by looking for TPD friends throughout the market. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Community Market has been rolling along this summer with a variety of activities and special guests. Friendly alpacas delighted market goers last week, and this week, the Tewksbury Police Depart­ment will be on hand with their trading cards. Kids are invited to pick up a sleeve at the police de­partment and gather as many trading cards as possible before the Sept. 30 prize drawing.

The following week, on Sept. 8, a Teddy Bear Cli­nic will be hosted by the Tewksbury Fire Depart­ment. This is an opportunity for kids to bring their stuffed animals for a “checkup” and get a well­ness check and ban­dages if needed for their beloved friends.

This is a unique way for kids to experience an am­bulance and medical-like situations in a non-emergency setting, ac­cording to Fire Depart­ment Executive Secre­tary Jeanne Martin.

The market is located behind the rec center on Livingston Street every Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. The market will run until Sept. 29.

“We have had a great season so far. There was a bit of challenging wea­ther toward mid-season, but we have an amazing group of vendors and diehard pa­trons who make coming down to Livingston Street every Thursday the best part of my week,” said market co-manager Alex Lowder.

Lowder added, “This year we have had a truly unique lineup of vendors from specialty olives to artisan soaps, and it’s growing all the time. I also have to shout out my co-manager Robert Hayes who is truly the best person to work with.”

Lowder, who is Tewks­bury’s community/econo­mic development planner, runs the market with Tewksbury Public Libra­ry’s Community Outreach Librarian & Head of Tech­nical Services Librarian, Robert Hayes.

Most vendors accept both cash and credit. Pleasant Valley Gardens Farm also accepts WIC, SNAP, EBT and all state and federal farmers market coupons, a great way for families to get fresh produce and lo­cally produced food products.

Upcoming market vendors include Seafood Ex­press, the Tewksbury Pub­lic Library Community Gar­den, Lovely 4 Essence, Non-Toxic Shirley, This, That, And Other Things, Naturel Juicing, Shiny Things, Sophie’s Apples, Dogg Boston, Olive World, Danny’s Cheesebread, Jen­nifer Lee’s Bakery, Budget Buddies, Tewks­bury Honey, Bittersweet Herb Farm, Fudge N Stuff, KC Styles, Sweets Bakery, Meta Microgreens, Divya

31Gifts, Purple Carrot Ba­kery, Kona Ice, Empanada Dada, Kiss the Cook, Po­lish Prince Pierogi, Code 1 BBQ, Cupcake City, The Stand, Flor de Café, Plea­sant Valley Garden, and the Tewksbury Police De­partment, among others.

Please check the market listing each week at tewksburycommunitymarket.com for specific vendor appearances by week. Some factors are beyond the market’s control such as wea­ther or vendor absence, but the market does run rain or shine.

Residents who visited the market are also asked to vote for the market online in order to help the market win a cash prize to underwrite its funding. The mar­ket organizers encourage you and your family and friends to visit www.markets.farmland.org and vote for the market as the best in Massachusetts be­fore Sept. 19, 2022 as part of the American Farmland Trust and Farmers’ Mar­ket Coalition contest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.