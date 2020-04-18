Due to stay at home orders still in place for our communities, many of us have been binge watching far too many TV shows, like the popular Netflix show, “The Tiger King.”
“The Tiger King” is a documentary series highlighting the hidden secrets of the privately owned big cat world in the United States. Although the series features plenty of personal drama of the big cat owners that are featured in the documentary, it has also created a new found interest in the big cat species and other animals in the wild kingdom.
National zoos and aquariums are the perfect place to start in a quest for knowledge about nature's most impressive animal species.
Unfortunately, in order to support the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, National zoos are closed to the public indefinitely.
Luckily, technology has allowed us to still visit and learn from many of these zoos right from the comfort of our own homes. By providing virtual tours, live webcams, and interactive websites, the experience of viewing many wild animals is just a mouse click away.
The Smithsonian National Zoo, located in Washington, D.C., has invited the public to “virtually” stop by the zoo and check in on some of their most popular animal exhibits.
A live webcam is in use to view the day-to-day events of the cheetah cubs, naked mole rats, lions, and elephants. Also available for live viewing is the National Zoo’s most popular animals, the Giant Pandas.
Zoo staff and veterinary staff remain working on site, but zoo volunteers that help run the webcams are not always on site, so there may be times when some of the animals are not visible by webcam. Zoo officials recommend checking back often.
The National Zoo has also added an online educational packet for students grades K to 5. This printable packet is designed to engage students in animal behaviors and habits.
To view the National Zoo’s animal webcams and to download the educational packet, visit www.nationalzoo.si.edu.
The world famous San Diego Zoo, located in sunny California, offers an entire website of live animal webcams, virtual zoo tours, and access to many fun animal facts. Their website also offers printable coloring pages, activities, and games that will make for a fun and educational day at the zoo right in your own home. To take advantage of this online zoo experience, visit www.kids.sandiegzoo.org.
The Houston Zoo, located in Texas, is offering a behind the scenes livestream of daily zoo life, including feeding of the animals, bath time with the elephants, or taking a walk with the cheetahs.
To view this behind the scenes look of the Houston Zoo, visit the Houston Zoo FaceBook page weekdays at 10 a.m. EST to catch up on the latest happenings with the animals.
Enjoy home safari live events presented by the Cincinnati Zoo daily at 3 p.m. EST. A different animal is highlighted each day, along with “do at home” related activities. Viewers are also able to ask questions about the featured animals during the live event.
For more information, visit The Cincinnati Zoo and BotanicalGarden on FaceBook.
If ocean creatures are more to your liking, The National Aquarium in Baltimore, Mayland is offering a virtual walkthrough tour of the aquarium that will make you feel like you are actually there.
Enjoy live animal cams that include a swim with the Blacktip Sharks, and “do at home activities” that are provided to enhance our virtual visit. To explore all that the National Aquarium has to offer, visit www.aqua.org.
The New England Aquarium, located in Boston, can also provide a virtual under the sea experience. NE Aquarium is offering live visits on FaceBook and YouTube everyday at 11 a.m. during their temporary closure. Viewers are able to watch feeding time, seal training and shark interactions while staying dry and safe at home.
Previously recorded presentations and fun at home projects and activities are also available on their website at www.neaq.org.
Don’t let staying at home stop you from exploring the wonderful and exciting worlds of the animal kingdom and ocean life. Travel around the country and virtually visit zoos and aquariums, while continuing to stay safe in your own home.
A world of wild animal information and experiences are literally at your fingertips, so encourage your family to put down the TV remote, and spend an afternoon online at the zoo.
