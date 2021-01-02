TEWKSBURY — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Tewksbury Planning Board met throughout 2020 and discussed several important development issues in town. Here are some of the most notable moments of the past year.
In January, the board continued to review a concept plan for development at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. after a months-long hiatus. The board also reviewed the site plan special permit for the new Pleasant Street elementary school and updated their fee schedule.
The board met in February to review the plan for the new center fire station on Main Street, next to Bank of America and the Congregational Church. Members of the architecture firm and Fire Chief Mike Hazel presented designs for the new 22,224 square foot, three-story building.
The design is meant to have minimal impact on neighboring parcels. Vegetation will be cleared, and the building will only have access from Main Street. The compact building will have an engine bay, staff support areas, and administrative offices.
Board members raised concerns over citizen traffic clashing with emergency services traffic.
“There’s just no perfect site,” said Town Manager Richard Montuori. “We don’t have land... that meets the run times.”
March saw the board approve a sign special permit for an updated, refurbished sign at Mac’s Dairy Farm. The board also discussed a new subdivision at 325 Marshall St. for 38 new single family lots, and approved a non-substantial change determination at the Sutton Brook Landfill for the installation of solar panels.
The board’s first online meeting following the governor’s state of emergency order was held on March 30.
In April, the board met for a special meeting to review the site plan special permit for the new fire station amid concerns over the location and size of the project. Members inquired about delaying the project in order to work on securing the adjacent property to create more driveway space, though the owner said he was not interested in selling.
Montuori reiterated that seizing the property by eminent domain is not the advisable option, as it would be a lengthy and extremely costly process, adding that the current design of the parcel is optimized for fire vehicles.
Members raised concerns over whether the three-story building would be visible to residents from the road. At one point, board member Vinny Fratalia blamed current Fire Chief Mike Hazel for the current situation at the fire station, pointing to facility conditions. Montuori stepped in immediately and said he would not stand for laying blame on anyone. Montuori said he would take the blame.
The building was constructed in 1966, 54 years ago. Independent studies conducted in 2007 and 2015 confirmed the building is well beyond its useful life and rehabilitation efforts would not be feasible. The board revisited the issue at their next regular meeting.
Member Eric Ryder said that delaying the project and sending the issue back to Town Meeting was a “big, big gamble” due to increasing building costs over time. Members also raised concerns over accessibility of meetings in the virtual setting on such an important issue; however, chairman Steve Johnson said that “no hearing is any different from any other meeting, or it shouldn’t be in terms of the way we handle them.”
The board unanimously approved the site plan special permit. The board also addressed several permits for a Home Depot e-commerce facility at the former Raytheon ordnance site at 495 Woburn St., the identity of which had been previously kept secret.
In May, chairman Steve Johnson spoke about an anonymous letter sent to the board about “the board [giving] whoever comes in [to develop in town] whatever they want” and not listening to residents. Johnson felt this was a mischaracterization of the board.
“People can agree or disagree with our decisions... we’re obviously going to make some people happy and some people unhappy,” he said, noting that the board strives to listen to every resident, but “we will try to tell people that they can’t discuss certain matters if they aren’t within the realm of what the Planning Board does, or it becomes out of hand... we will make efforts to reel those folks in to keep them on topic and act in a reasonable manner.”
Johnson felt the letter was unfair to the elected board and challenged any resident who felt their voice was not heard to attend a meeting (by phoning in, at this time) and see if they felt the same way after.
“If you don’t participate, you won’t be part of the decision making, or the solutions, or the direction... it’s really hard to complain when you haven’t been part of the process,” said Johnson.
He finished his comments by saying that in his time, all members of the board have always tried to work in the best interest in the town.
In June, the board hosted a four hour meeting that included a non-substantial change determination for Lowell General Hospital’s Circle Health Urgent Care on Main Street to open an outdoor drive-through testing site for COVID-19. Board members expressed concerns over testing traffic blocking someone in an emergency situation from accessing medical care; representatives from Lowell General explained that urgent care is not emergency services, and urgent care centers were designed to relieve emergency rooms of these afflictions (like sprains or fevers) to allow greater focus on time-sensitive, major injuries in hospitals.
The board eventually approved the change for a 12 month span, stipulating that if the board receives complaints of public safety or traffic, the board has the right to review or rescind; the board offered to review an extension at a later date.
Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick reviewed the proposed zoning bylaw amendments for annual Town Meeting; the bylaw was last updated in 2002 and the Zoning Bylaw Committee proposed 131 changes to the document. The board voted unanimously to recommend adoption of the updated text and zoning map. However, the articles were eventually pushed to Town Meeting in spring 2021.
Five months after starting virtual meetings, board members expressed frustrations with the online format in August. In consultation with Sadwick, it was determined that the board would be able to space out safely in town hall, but could not accommodate the public and proponents in the building, which might have implications for compliance with Massachusetts Open Meeting Law.
Fratalia said that he would be fine with moving from WebEx to a different meeting platform, such as Zoom.
“This isn’t working,” he said. “Three-and-a-half hours doing this Planning Board stuff, none of the other boards meet this long, none of the other boards have presentations like we have.”
(Planning Board meetings routinely run between two and four hours both pre- and mid-pandemic).
In September, audio issues continued. Sadwick reported that the governor’s orders prevented an in-person public meeting.
“We may end up running into situations where meetings would have to be shut down because we’re not providing access... if you have one person in there at a time, the question is, are you preventing the rest of the public from participating or observing the meeting?” Sadwick said, referring to Open Meeting Laws, adding that “most communities are still operating on a remote basis right now.”
“I don’t think bringing all of us into a building, especially coming into the fall months of the year, makes sense,” added Johnson. “I don’t feel our meetings are any more important than other boards or other towns, for that matter… We have a couple of members on the board who certainly fall into a high risk category... ultimately, we haven’t had this issue with other phone calls.”
In October, board members returned to the discussion about permits for the project at 181 Pine St. Town officials and board members met with abutters and the developer to try and address flooding issues; at a later meeting, the board looked at affordable housing requirements for the project.
Town Planner Anna McGinty explained the project calculates to one required affordable unit; the developer disagreed with the assessment and said that one affordable unit would affect the viability of the entire project. McGinty said that the issue was not up for interpretation by the developer nor the board, pointing directly to the language in the town bylaws.
In November, the board met with the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to review the 2019 plan update and discuss the board’s role in supporting the plan as part of the town’s master plan. The board also met jointly with the selectmen in a special meeting to review the Pleasant Street intersection plan and sidewalk network plan with Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
Both boards advocated for filling gaps in the sidewalk network. Members proposed creating a revolving sidewalk fund and working with other town committees for extended visioning. Hardiman talked about the town’s pedestrian mobility master plan and outlined its three main goals: to connect destinations, to install sidewalks along main roads to maximize investment, and to fill gaps in the existing sidewalk network. Hardiman projected that depending on funding, the town could construct as much as 30 percent of the proposed installations.
In December, the board approved a non-substantial change request for solar company Syncarpha at 71 Serenity Dr./1057 South St. The change will allow the company to adhere to the state’s bond requirements in lieu of the town’s requirement.
The board also approved a modification to a site plan special permit for Electrify America to install electric vehicle chargers in the Walmart Superstore parking lot.
The board thanked town staff for their hard work throughout the year, including McGinty, telemedia staff Brian Dorrington and Jason Marshall, and recording secretary Dawn Cathcart, and wished residents a happy holiday season.
The next meeting of the planning board is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may use the call-in number during the meeting, found on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 and on the town’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/TewksburyTV.
