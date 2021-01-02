Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Dec. 21, 2020 for their last meeting of the year.

The board reviewed a non-substantial change request for Cumberland Farms at 270 Main St. Representative John Smo­lak explained that the owner sought the board’s approval on landscaping maintenance obligations and quarterly landscape upkeep. Cumberland Farms’ landscaping has previously been a topic of discussion with the board.

The owner is also considering adding gravel to the property to minimize weed growth. Board mem­ber Vinny Fratalia em­phasized the importance of landscape upkeep as the property is “one of the first sites you see” when entering town.

The board voted to waive fees on the change and approved the request.

The board held a brief sidewalk discussion to recap after a joint meeting with the Board of Sel­ectmen. Members discussed the possibility of looking into using Com­munity Preservation Com­mittee funds to fund sidewalk construction.

A discussion about a bond release and as-built acceptance for Robbie Ter­ris Way was continued to Jan. 11.

The board reviewed a non-substantial change request at 71 Serenity Dr./1057 South St. for solar company Syncar­pha. Representative Drew Vardakis gave an over­view of the request; the Massachusetts Depart­ment of Environmental Protection requires a bond issue to support the costs of a decommissioning plan, and rather than having multiple bonds out at once, Syn­carpha requested that the town waive its bond requirement and allow Syncarpha to abide by the state’s superseding requirement.

Member Steve Johnson raised concerns over MassDEP eliminating their requirement in the future and asked that language stipulate that if the state’s requirement is dissolved, the town will still hold the same re­quirement.

The board approved the request with Johnson’s ca­veat. Vardakis reported that the project will be mechanically complete in January, and Syncarpha hopes to be operational within the first half of 2021.

A discussion on a bond release and as-built ac­cep­­tance for 24 Sunny­slope Ave. was continued to Jan. 11.

The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit for 913 East St. to Jan. 11.

The board reviewed a modification to a site plan special permit at 333 Main St., the Walmart Super­store, for Electrify Amer­ica. Electrify America is seeking to install four el­ectric vehicle (EV) chargers in the parking lot. The chargers will be open to the public 24/7, and will be built into existing green space.

Members raised concerns over vandalism to the chargers; project representatives explained that the chargers will be illuminated at night to promote safety and deter crime. Johnson warned that if vandalism becomes a problem for the Tewksbury Police Department, the board may ask that security cameras be installed.

Johnson also raised concerns over whether a new project could be completed in a timely manner and inquired about the status of the construction of a drive-through pickup zone at Walmart that had previously been permitted by the board.

Representative Lauren Sweeney explained that Electrify America is a tenant of Walmart and is leasing part of the parking lot, and that she couldn’t speak to the other project.

Chairman Bob Fowler ex­pressed concerns over whether tractor trailers would block the stations; Electrify America will be installing parking signs.

The board approved the modification to the site plan special permit.

The board continued a discussion on a definitive subdivision/open space re­sidential design at 181 Pine St. to Jan. 11.

The board reviewed a sign special permit for Group 1 Realty at Ira Toy­ota, located at 464-468 Main St. The proponent sought several waivers to the permit for the directional signs, including changing the required size of the signs. Members raised con­cerns over the number of signs along Route 38.

The board continued the issue to the next meeting to allow the proponent’s en­gineer to discuss chan­ges with the owner.

The board reviewed a family suite special permit application for Dor­een Lafleur at 1118 Chand­ler St. Attorney Robert Pe­terson explained that the home was originally advertised with a family suite but was never permitted as such; the owner sought a special permit in order to get a building per­mit to reinstall the kitchen.

“I kind of wonder how this [permit] fell through the cracks 25 years ago,” said Fowler.

The board approved the permit.

The board thanked town staff for their hard work throughout the year, in­cluding Town Planner An­na McGinty, telemedia staff Brian Dorrington and Jason Marshall, and recording secretary Dawn Cathcart.

Member Vinny Fratalia remarked that the board had had some tough virtual meetings over the year, “but I think we finally have it down,” he said.

The board wished the community a happy holiday.

The next meeting of the planning board is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may use the call-in number during the meeting, found on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 and on the town’s You­Tube channel at www.You­Tube.com/Tewks­buryTV.

