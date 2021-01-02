TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Dec. 21, 2020 for their last meeting of the year.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change request for Cumberland Farms at 270 Main St. Representative John Smolak explained that the owner sought the board’s approval on landscaping maintenance obligations and quarterly landscape upkeep. Cumberland Farms’ landscaping has previously been a topic of discussion with the board.
The owner is also considering adding gravel to the property to minimize weed growth. Board member Vinny Fratalia emphasized the importance of landscape upkeep as the property is “one of the first sites you see” when entering town.
The board voted to waive fees on the change and approved the request.
The board held a brief sidewalk discussion to recap after a joint meeting with the Board of Selectmen. Members discussed the possibility of looking into using Community Preservation Committee funds to fund sidewalk construction.
A discussion about a bond release and as-built acceptance for Robbie Terris Way was continued to Jan. 11.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change request at 71 Serenity Dr./1057 South St. for solar company Syncarpha. Representative Drew Vardakis gave an overview of the request; the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection requires a bond issue to support the costs of a decommissioning plan, and rather than having multiple bonds out at once, Syncarpha requested that the town waive its bond requirement and allow Syncarpha to abide by the state’s superseding requirement.
Member Steve Johnson raised concerns over MassDEP eliminating their requirement in the future and asked that language stipulate that if the state’s requirement is dissolved, the town will still hold the same requirement.
The board approved the request with Johnson’s caveat. Vardakis reported that the project will be mechanically complete in January, and Syncarpha hopes to be operational within the first half of 2021.
A discussion on a bond release and as-built acceptance for 24 Sunnyslope Ave. was continued to Jan. 11.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit for 913 East St. to Jan. 11.
The board reviewed a modification to a site plan special permit at 333 Main St., the Walmart Superstore, for Electrify America. Electrify America is seeking to install four electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the parking lot. The chargers will be open to the public 24/7, and will be built into existing green space.
Members raised concerns over vandalism to the chargers; project representatives explained that the chargers will be illuminated at night to promote safety and deter crime. Johnson warned that if vandalism becomes a problem for the Tewksbury Police Department, the board may ask that security cameras be installed.
Johnson also raised concerns over whether a new project could be completed in a timely manner and inquired about the status of the construction of a drive-through pickup zone at Walmart that had previously been permitted by the board.
Representative Lauren Sweeney explained that Electrify America is a tenant of Walmart and is leasing part of the parking lot, and that she couldn’t speak to the other project.
Chairman Bob Fowler expressed concerns over whether tractor trailers would block the stations; Electrify America will be installing parking signs.
The board approved the modification to the site plan special permit.
The board continued a discussion on a definitive subdivision/open space residential design at 181 Pine St. to Jan. 11.
The board reviewed a sign special permit for Group 1 Realty at Ira Toyota, located at 464-468 Main St. The proponent sought several waivers to the permit for the directional signs, including changing the required size of the signs. Members raised concerns over the number of signs along Route 38.
The board continued the issue to the next meeting to allow the proponent’s engineer to discuss changes with the owner.
The board reviewed a family suite special permit application for Doreen Lafleur at 1118 Chandler St. Attorney Robert Peterson explained that the home was originally advertised with a family suite but was never permitted as such; the owner sought a special permit in order to get a building permit to reinstall the kitchen.
“I kind of wonder how this [permit] fell through the cracks 25 years ago,” said Fowler.
The board approved the permit.
The board thanked town staff for their hard work throughout the year, including Town Planner Anna McGinty, telemedia staff Brian Dorrington and Jason Marshall, and recording secretary Dawn Cathcart.
Member Vinny Fratalia remarked that the board had had some tough virtual meetings over the year, “but I think we finally have it down,” he said.
The board wished the community a happy holiday.
The next meeting of the planning board is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may use the call-in number during the meeting, found on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 and on the town’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/TewksburyTV.
