TEWKSBURY — Last Tuesday, candidates for the Planning Board and School Committee, as well as for the uncontested race for Town Moderator, met at Tewksbury Town Hall for a Candidate Forum. Moderated by Town Crier correspondent Rosalyn Impink, candidates discussed their campaign platforms, as well as answered questions centered around key town issues.
The candidates for the Planning Board kicked off the evening, with three out of the four that will be on the election day ballot present: James Duffy, Cody Smith and George Ferdinand. Incumbent Jeremiah Joseph Delaney was unable to attend.
The candidates began with opening statements, and then moved into the question and answer portion of the forum. Questions discussed a variety of topics, such as the importance of town workers, green energy infrastructure, the town master plan, and affordable housing.
Within their answers, candidates noted potential solutions to issues within town, as well as conveyed their general campaign platforms.
Looking at a question discussing the importance of climate and clean energy initiatives, Ferdinand suggested tax breaks to those who invest in solar energy.
Duffy noted the importance of following current building codes that include green energy practices. He also emphasized his experience working with clean energy initiatives on the town’s Green Committee a few years ago, as well as his professional experience working with green building rating systems.
Cody Smith drew upon his experience with renewable housing, as well as expressed agreement with Duffy’s point regarding ensuring that existing building codes are followed.
Following the initial question round, candidates also participated in a “Lightning Round” of questions, requiring one-word answers.
Within this round, all candidates identified infrastructure as an asset to the town, and indicated their support for the revised zoning bylaw. Ferdinand and Duffy favored growth over stability in town, while Smith said both and then selected stability when pressed to choose.
When considering potentially forming a design review board in town to regulate the exterior design of new buildings, Smith expressed support, while Ferdinand and Duffy did not.
Dustin Weir, running unopposed for a one-year, unexpired term as Town Moderator, read a statement following the Planning Board forum. In his statement, he touched on his previous work serving the community, including volunteering for the Food Bank and General Bylaw Committee, as well as serving as an election worker and part of the Medical Reserve Corps.
He also noted potential strengths that may tie in well to the Moderator’s role, such as being an open, good listener, and reading and interpreting information.
The School Committee forum concluded the evening, with all three candidates in attendance: Christine Chesbrough, Kayla Biagioni-Smith, and Rich Russo.
Following opening statements, the candidates were asked questions on a variety of topics, including school safety, racially-motivated incidents within schools, special education services, school sustainability, and budgetary challenges.
When looking at how to respond to racially-motivated incidents among students, Chesbrough noted the importance of bringing outside speakers into the schools, to give students access to different perspectives regarding race, religion, etc. Russo and Biagioni-Smith noted the importance of addressing difficult topics with children across all grade levels.
Biagioni-Smith in particular noted the importance of learning how to have difficult conversations from a young age, as well as making sure teachers and school staff members also felt safe and accepted within the school system. Russo emphasized the importance of working alongside administration to bring diversity awareness and inclusion programs to students of all grade levels.
The School Committee candidates also participated in a “Lightning Round,” following the main question and answer period.
Here, all candidates expressed support for launching a gifted program, and students’ right to demonstrate. When asked about the most effective form of communication between the School Committee and the community, all candidates expressed preference for face-to-face, one-on-one communication when possible. Reflecting on the single most important trait they would hope the new superintendent to have, Chesbrough said “accountability,” Biagioni-Smith said “collaborative,” and Russo said “leadership.”
Both the Planning Board and School Committee Forums concluded with closing statements from all candidates.
Replays of both nights of the Candidate Forum can be found on the Tewksbury TV Youtube channel.
