TEWKSBURY — Concerns by Tewksbury town officials about the impacts of redistricting on representation and the electoral process for the community were alleviated slightly last week when a proposal to break Tewksbury into two Congressional House districts was scrapped.
Initial plans to adjust the Congressional district boundary lines such that a significant portion of Tewksbury would be moved to the Third Congressional District, represented by Congresswoman Lori Trahan, were met with strong opposition from town leaders.
Tewksbury Town Clerk Denise Graffeo and Town Manager Richard Montuori expressed concerns about the proposed plan, which were shared with the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting through Tewksbury’s legislative delegation. Tewksbury is represented in the Massachusetts legislature by Representative Dave Robertson (D-Wilmington), Representative Tram Nguyen (D-Andover), and State Senator Barry Finegold (D-Andover).
Due to the Oct. 21, 2021 vote in the legislature for redistricting at the local level, Tewksbury was split into three legislative districts, a change that brings Lowell’s Vanna Howard (D-Lowell) in to represent a portion of the northern quadrant of Tewksbury.
As a result of the local redistricting, no majority of Tewksbury voters reside in any of the three districts: 18th Essex, 19th Middlesex and 17th Middlesex. Further, new voting precincts had to be created by the town clerk’s office to handle the split to accommodate those parts of town that have a boundary drawn through them. This impacts state elections.
Montuori and Graffeo contacted Tewksbury’s current legislative delegation: “As we have previously communicated to you relative to the House of Representatives Districts, we are extremely concerned about the integrity of elections. In order to avoid unnecessary split precincts which will cause voter confusion and additional costs to the town, amongst countless logistical issues, we ask that you reach out to the members of the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting and request that the 2020 boundary lines that have been done at the local level be utilized to form the Congressional Districts.”
Using the maps as a guide, Graffeo contends that 2010 boundary lines were used to define districts, not 2020 boundaries as calculated by the town and the Secretary of State’s office special task force.
The communication went on to explain that “this proposal will result in four different ballots in a state/federal election and three split precincts.” Tewksbury officials estimate that increased costs will be incurred due to additional polling staff, ballot printing, and ballot processing requirements.
The reversal means that Tewksbury will remain wholly in the Massachusetts Sixth federal congressional district represented by Seth Moulton (D-MA) in Washington, DC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.