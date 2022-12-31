Do you remember reading Life Magazine? Perhaps you waited eagerly for a new issue to come in the mail so you could thumb through the iconic photographs chronicling American life across the country and events around the world.
From 1936 to 1972, Life Magazine was the preeminent photojournal, pioneering a storytelling model that put pictures and words in tandem and bringing it to the masses.
A new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, “Life Magazine and the Power of Photography,” is running through Jan. 16, 2023, and explores how Life shaped a nation through the lens of a camera.
The first edition of Life was published on Nov. 23, 1936, and featured on its cover a photograph of the Fort Peck dam construction in Montana, taken by Margaret Bourke-White who would go on to capture some of Life’s most iconic images. The edition is prominently displayed in the exhibit, surrounded by interoffice memos, external letters, and negatives; where other photographers sometimes generated hundreds or thousands of negatives per assignment, Bourke-White was far more economical with her shots.
Gelatin silver photo prints are displayed on pedestals throughout the exhibit in double sided frames, allowing visitors to view both the photo and the notes scrawled on the back by decades of editors, giving unique insight into how the magazine was constructed.
Assignments issued to photographer-writer teams detailed the angle a story should take, and outlined the types of shots that would be needed, though sometimes a story took on a life of its own in the field. These pieces of correspondence and personal notes help us understand the complex nature of weaving together a narrative equally told through prose and visual art, and exposes whose voices were left out of the process.
The exhibit presents some of Life’s groundbreaking and iconic images, from Gjon Mili’s stroboscopic images of gymnasts to Yousuf Karsh’s timeless portrait of Winston Churchill. Visitors can also explore the process of developing and designing layouts and spreads before modern technology.
Today’s newspaper — including this one — is laid out by placing photographs and blocks of text into a computer program used to shape columns and margins; magazines like Life were physically drafted by pasting and recutting copies of text and prints, with critical editorial decisions often made by historically overlooked women.
Other rooms explore the works of contemporary artists Alfredo Jaar, Alexandra Bell, and Julia Wachtel and look at Life’s images in relation to modern framing of implicit bias and systemic racism in the media; multimedia installations reflect on coverage of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, police shootings in the US, and the detention of Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II.
One comes to appreciate the complexities that everyone in the media, from beat photographer to editor, must navigate to present a complete, representative story.
The exhibit recenters our ideas on the media, photojournalism, and whose story gets told. Visit the iconic images and learn more about the people who made them. In order to receive discounted admission to the museum, make sure to reserve a pass at the Tewksbury or Wilmington Public Libraries.
“Life Magazine and the Power of Photography” is running through January 16, 2023 in the Gund Gallery at the Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets are available at mfa.org.
