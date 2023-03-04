TEWKSBURY — Tuesday, Feb. 28, was the last day to object or withdraw nomination papers for the 2023 town election.
Closing time for withdrawal, 5 p.m., found that two candidates have withdrawn from the April 2023 town election.
Stephen G. Johnson, Jr. has withdrawn from pursuing a seat on the Select Board and Jeremiah J. Delaney has withdrawn from the race for the two-year unexpired term for Planning Board.
There are currently nine seats up for election, and nine candidates vying for those open seats.
Of the nine seats, the only contested race is for the open seat on the Board of Health, formerly held by Charles J. Roux. Both George Ferdinand and Katlynn Bugda Gwitt are running for that position.
Patrick Holland is the sole candidate running for the open seat on the Select Board, formerly held by Jay Kelly.
Kaitlyn Anderson is running uncontested for the open School Committee seat formerly held by Keith M. Sullivan.
Ryan Lloyd is also running uncontested to fill the two-year unexpired term of the Housing Authority.
Incumbent Dustin Weir is seeking re-election for Town Moderator.
The Planning Board has two open seats, one as a full three-year term, formerly held by long time board member Robert A. Fowler, the other is a two-year unexpired term balance of former member Eric Ryder, who resigned in 2022.
Jonathan T. Ciampa has qualified to run for the three-year term on the Planning Board, and Nicholas Lizotte is seeking the two-year unexpired term.
There are two seats open on the Board of Library Trustees, formerly held by Lorraine H. Carriere and Patrick J. Joyce, with only one candidate running to fill these seats, Jessica Rauseo.
The annual town election will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tewksbury residents who will be 18 years of age or older on or before April 1, 2023 qualify to register to vote at this election.
Residents interested in registering to vote for the upcoming election can contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355 or visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk.
The final day to register to vote to be eligible to vote in the 2023 annual town election is March 22, 2023.
