WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m.
The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened employees with harm after directing them to leave their vehicles.
When police arrived on the scene, the subject was in the parking lot of another nearby business. The subject then fled the scene in a minivan, driving into a police cruiser before fleeing.
According to a statement made by Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond, Wilmington Police officers pursued the minivan from Wilmington through the Town of Tewksbury, into the City of Lowell, stopping on the VFW Highway near the Aiken Street Bridge.
The operator of the minivan then exited the vehicle and climbed over a fence to an area along the banks of the Merrimack River.
An immediate search of the area followed with the use of resources from the Lowell Police and Fire Departments, the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Tewksbury Police Department.
During the search, the Lowell Police Department issued a Community Advisory, stating that the individual that was the subject of the search was suspected of Carjacking and Assault and Battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges that occurred in Wilmington.
An extensive search of the river and riverbanks occurred, utilizing police officers, police K9, helicopter, drone, boats and divers; however, the suspect was not apprehended.
The Wilmington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office is conducting an active investigation of the incident.
Anyone with information in this matter is urged to call the Wilmington Police Department Criminal Bureau at 978-658-5071.
