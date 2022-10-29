Town Crier

WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Depart­ment responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m.

The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened em­ployees with harm after directing them to leave their vehicles.

When police arrived on the scene, the subject was in the parking lot of an­other nearby business. The subject then fled the scene in a minivan, driving into a police cruiser before fleeing.

According to a statement made by Wilmington Po­lice Chief Joseph Des­mond, Wilmington Police officers pursued the minivan from Wilmington through the Town of Tewks­bury, into the City of Lowell, stopping on the VFW Highway near the Aiken Street Bridge.

The operator of the minivan then exited the vehicle and climbed over a fence to an area along the banks of the Merrimack River.

An immediate search of the area followed with the use of resources from the Lowell Police and Fire De­partments, the Massa­chusetts State Police, Mas­sachusetts Environmental Police, and the Tewksbury Police Department.

During the search, the Lowell Police Department issued a Community Ad­visory, stating that the in­dividual that was the subject of the search was suspected of Carjacking and Assault and Battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges that occurred in Wilmington.

An extensive search of the river and riverbanks occurred, utilizing police officers, police K9, helicopter, drone, boats and divers; however, the suspect was not apprehended.

The Wilmington Police Department and the Mid­dlesex District Attorney's Office is conducting an ac­tive investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information in this matter is urged to call the Wilmington Police Department Criminal Bu­reau at 978-658-5071.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.