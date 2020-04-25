Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a live address to the Commonwealth on Tuesday at noon to update residents on the current state of the coronavirus crisis. Baker noted that the state is “still in the surge.”
There have been fewer positive cases per day, but more coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital. Additionally, 169,000 coronavirus tests have been completed so far in the state. Baker was quick to assure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed, but reminded residents that this has only been made possible by people staying home and social distancing.
Baker urged people to continue to physically isolate themselves from others whenever possible.
“I think it’s really important for people to understand what’s at stake,” he said as he spoke about missing his 91-year-old father, whom he has been separated from amid the pandemic.
Baker followed this update with a long-awaited update: “All public and private schools will remain closed throughout the rest of the school year,” he said, while noting that remote learning will continue through the end of the scheduled school year even though buildings will not be open.
He made the decision in consultation with Secretary of Education Jim Peyser and elementary and secondary education Commissioner Jeff Riley. Baker noted that as there is no current guidance for how to operate schools safely, the state will avoid the risk of mass infection in schools.
Baker added that summer vacation is not starting early — education will be continuing. He said that he announced the closure in order to give districts the ability to plan through the end of the year. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is compiling remote learning resources for districts.
Baker also extended his sympathies to students who were looking forward to the end of the year, calling it “a terrible loss,” and shared advice for high school seniors who worked hard to reach their graduation: “Keep your heads up. There will be brighter days ahead.”
In addition to public and private school closures, Baker also extended the closure of nonessential childcare programs. However, emergency childcare will continue to be provided for children of essential workers, including those in healthcare and grocery.
The state is partnering with WGBH to provide resources to parents. Baker also noted that self-employed and gig economy workers can fill out an unemployment application form through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.
Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito spoke about her work as chair of the state STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) council, and noted that new resources — including some from TED, MIT, and National Geographic — will be available on the DESE STEM website at http://www.doe.mass.edu/covid19/stem/.
Polito told students to take advantage of resources in order to learn as much as they can, maintain contact with peers, and embrace remote learning.
“The way we get through these times is by working together,” she said.
Commissioner Riley said that there were “mixed feelings” in the education community, and that if there was a safe way to go back, the state would have done it. However, he reiterated that there have been positive attitudes towards the building momentum in remote learning.
“We are better positioned than most states to come out of this situation,” he said.
When asked about inequities in access to technology across the state and in communities, Riley explained that “remote learning is not synonymous with online learning,” and explained that districts are working on ways to reach students who lack access to the proper resources.
He also said that the state is putting together working groups made up of educators, business leaders, and community members, to discuss a reopening plan for schools in the fall.
Tewksbury teacher Josh Bilodeau is the president of the Tewksbury Teachers Association. He spoke to the Town Crier about efforts to ensure learning can continue outside the traditional classroom: “Although we are extremely disappointed that we can't be with our students, we understand the need for social distancing and are happy to do our part to
help flatten the curve. Tewksbury teachers are working hard every day to provide students with the best remote learning experience possible.
“We appreciate all of the flexibility from parents and families as this process continues because we believe a partnership between teachers and parents is the best way to make sure this works well. We can't wait for the day we are back in our classrooms with students ready to learn. We miss our kids, and are looking forward to a return to normal."
