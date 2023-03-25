For generations, one nostalgic toy has captured the hearts of children and adults alike, offering up hours of imaginative play for children that often turns into decades of devotion for the avid adult collector. This favorite American toy could be none other than the iconic model train set.
Childhood memories of miniature train displays in toy store windows, or “miles” of miniature train tracks wrapped around the bottom of the Christmas tree often fuel the fire for the passionate train enthusiast.
Owning and collecting model trains for many is like owning a piece of Americana. Not only did the railroad system help build this county, but it remains a popular means of travel both here in the U.S. and around the world.
The first model train dates back to the late 1800’s in Germany. These models were made to be pushed by hand along a track.
Other European manufacturers soon followed, with England producing the first steam powered versions.
Around 1900, Joshua Lionel Cowen designed the first electric toy train set as a window display to sell other products. When customers started to inquire about purchasing the train display, he realized he had a marketable product and formed the Lionel Manufacturing Company.
Lionel Trains stood out among the other model trains of the time because they featured authentic details and transformers that allowed the user to control the train’s speed around the track.
Attention to detail and aggressive marketing earned Lionel Trains a top spot on every child’s wish list for decades, and in 2006, Lionel Trains were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
Today, model train sets are still a childhood favorite toy, but the real money is in the nostalgic adult collectors. Older trains in good condition can command top dollar and new versions of model trains feature modern, digital technology.
Locally, there is good news for train enthusiasts, train novices, and those just looking for a day of family fun.
On March 25 and 26, enjoy a weekend filled with the wonder of model trains at the Greenberg Train Show, located at the Shriners Auditorium, 99 Fordham Road in Wilmington.
Greenberg’s first train show took place in 1976, and is now the largest and longest running train and toy show in the northeast.
This show will appeal to the family members of all ages, both the experienced collector and those just discovering the world of miniature trains.
Explore over 80 beautifully designed, operating train displays, complete with model trains, cars and buildings.
Some exhibits are interactive to encourage children to explore the model train world.
There are also free workshops and seminars covering such topics as build your own model railroad display, the use of digital command controls, and how to create realistic details to your model display.
While you are at the show, browse through the 300+ dealer tables from around the country, offering hard to find, new and vintage trains and toys. Many dealers are also in the market to buy vintage model trains, so owners are encouraged to bring any train models you may be interested in selling.
Tickets for Saturday are available at the door, $12, cash only, for ages 12 and up, while children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.
Sunday tickets are $11, cash for adults, and children under 12 are free.
Discounted tickets are available for advanced purchase online at www.trainshow.com.
This weekend, revisit the joys of childhood with a trip to the Greenberg Train Show.
Relive the excitement of seeing a large train display through the eyes of a child, or hunt for that special piece you have been missing in your own model train collection.
Whether you are new to the world of model trains, or a lifelong fan, the train show promises a fun experience for the entire family.
