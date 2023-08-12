Nothing exhibits the beauty of summer quite like a bouquet of fresh-cut, seasonal flowers. This sentiment is particularly true for the eternally happy summer bloom known as the sunflower.
Sunflowers bear the botanical name Helianthus. This name is derived from the Greek word “helios” meaning sun, and “anthos” meaning flower.
This summertime favorite blossom certainly lives up to its name by radiating a sunny warmth of happiness to all who bask in their beauty.
This month you can get your fill of this sunny delight at the fifth annual Sunflower Bloom Festival, located in the heart of Concord, New Hampshire at Sunfox Farm.
Sunfox Farm specializes in growing sunflowers, and is committed to land and community by using organic farming methods. They are also committed to reducing their carbon footprint and promoting biodiversity on their farm.
Besides growing your own sunflower crops, Sunfox Farm also produces organic cooking oils, teas, and herbs made from their NH grown crops.
During the Sunflower Bloom Festival, Sunfox Farm offers over 20 acres of bright and happy blooming sunflowers to enjoy.
Wander the fields to get that perfect selfie photo, or hand pick your own bouquet of glorious sunflower blooms.
Sunflowers are indeed the botanical star of this festival, but there are many other activities to enjoy at this week-long event.
An incredible lineup of local musicians will provide the perfect ambiance while spending some time in the sun. Live music is available only on weekend dates and features music styles from folk to rock, sure to please a multitude of music lovers.
Many local business vendors will be on hand showcasing handmade items such as jewelry, crafts and many edible items.
For those with an appetite, the festival promises a satisfying food adventure with plenty of local food trucks offering sweet and savory foods, as well as refreshing beverages.
Keep in mind that food trucks and vendors are in limited supply on weekdays, but are in full attendance during weekend hours.
Sunfox Farm’s 6 Loudon Road address in Concord, NH offers bike parking and handicapped parking, but all others are requested to park at NHTI at 31 College Drive in Concord. A shuttle bus will be there to transport you right to the sunflower fields.
The Sunflower Bloom Festival runs from Aug. 12 to the 20. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.
Tickets for this event are $10 per person, and allow the ticket holder to come and go as they please during that day. Children under 10 years of age are free.
To cut your own flower bouquet, the cost is $2 per flower stem.
Tickets for this event are available online or at the door.
This month, surround yourself with the simple, happy pleasure only a seasonal sunflower can provide.
A day at the Sunflower Bloom Festival can offer hours of outdoor family fun and will provide a nice botanical reminder of the day that will sit on your table for the following week to come.
For a full schedule of the Sunflower Bloom Festivals musical performances, or to purchase advance tickets online to this event, visit www.sunfoxfarm.org.
