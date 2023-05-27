We checked out Vegan Fest 2023 this weekend — an event focused on plant-based living through food and causes. Started in 2010, this year’s Veg Fest 2023 is part of Worcester’s Vegan Week, running from May 21-27, 2023.
Special discounts and menu items are being offered throughout the city to celebrate and encourage a more plant-based lifestyle. Who knew that Worcester was a hub of vegan eating?
The kickoff event was held at Worcester State University with over 100 vendors of plant-based and environmentally-friendly products. From vegan clothing to vegan foods, plant-based burgers to indoor vegetable growing stands — vendors from around New England shared their journeys and their products.
Composting was popular, as was kombucha, fermented foods, and vegan bakers. There were several farm sanctuaries on hand to educate and advocate for the humane treatment of animals, and products that were free of dyes, chemicals, and additives.
A slate of workshops and presentations were open to the public during the free event. Discussions about plant-based eating, bodybuilding as a vegan, food as medicine, and the serious issue of rat poison and how it affects the wildlife chain were offered, along with free yoga classes and activities for kids.
While touring the different stalls we tried samples of kimchi, a shredded and spiced fermented cabbage dish, vegan cupcakes, gluten free crackers, vegan chocolates, and bought beautiful oyster mushrooms which made their way into our dinner that night.
Food trucks circled the quad serving vegan pizza, plant-based mac and cheese, mocktails, and other dishes from area vegan restaurants. We found a shade tree and enjoyed our dishes of tempura broccoli with dumplings, sticky rice, stir fry, and BBQ dry rub florets from The Broccoli Bar. So delicious on a sunny afternoon.
As people shift to eating less meat and using fewer animal products in general, the vegetarian and vegan products category has exploded. Considered better for overall health and better for the planet, consuming plant-based foods is touted as a path to good health.
Of course, there are many camps around healthy eating, including meat-based diets, but plant-based eating has come out of the “hippy” category and become mainstream in America. From oat milk at Dunks to veggie burgers at local eateries, it seems plant-based is here to stay.
The next event from this group is Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at Biltmore Park in Providence, Rhode Island where the RI Vegtoberfest will have vegan food and drink sampling and a vegan marketplace.
Visit rivegfest.com for more information.
