TEWKSBURY — At Tuesday’s Community Market, a women’s self-defense group from Kwon’s Taekwondo gave a demonstration.
Located on Main Street in Tewksbury, Kwon’s Taekwondo was founded by Grandmaster Young A. Kwon in 1989. They offer several different Taekwondo programs, at all levels from beginner to advanced. The programs offered include the Children’s Program (ages 5 to 12), the Teen and Adult Program, and the Family Program, where children and parents take the class together.
Aside from acting as a form of physical exercise, Taekwondo also has many other benefits. Some include improved concentration, improved academic performance, heightened self-esteem, self respect and discipline, and stress reduction.
All instructors at Kwon’s Taekwondo are certified by the Kukkiwon (World Taekwondo Headquarters), the certifying body of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF), which governs the Sport of Taekwondo.
In addition to teaching at and operating Kwon’s, Grandmaster Kwon also has written a book, entitled “108 Years: A Korean Way of Health.” The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
To learn more about Kwon’s Taekwondo, visit their website http://www.kwonstkd.com/index.html or call at (978) 858-3699. They are located at 885 Main St. in Tewksbury.
The last Tewksbury Community Market will be held in front of the Tewksbury Public Library on Tuesday Sept. 24 from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as receive updates as to what vendors will be in attendance next week, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.