TEWKSBURY — At Tues­day’s Community Market, a women’s self-defense group from Kwon’s Tae­kwon­do gave a demonstration.

Located on Main Street in Tewksbury, Kwon’s Tae­kwon­do was founded by Grand­master Young A. Kwon in 1989. They offer several different Taekwon­do programs, at all levels from beginner to advanced. The programs offered in­clude the Children’s Pro­gram (ages 5 to 12), the Teen and Adult Pro­gram, and the Family Pro­gram, where children and parents take the class together.

Aside from acting as a form of physical exercise, Taekwondo also has many other benefits. Some in­clude improved concentration, im­proved academic performance, heightened self-es­teem, self respect and discipline, and stress reduction.

All instructors at Kwon’s Taekwondo are certified by the Kukkiwon (World Tae­kwondo Headquarters), the certifying body of the World Taekwondo Federa­tion (WTF), which governs the Sport of Taekwondo.

In addition to teaching at and operating Kwon’s, Grand­master Kwon also has written a book, entitled “108 Years: A Korean Way of Health.” The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

To learn more about Kwon’s Taekwondo, visit their website http://www.kwonstkd.com/index.html or call at (978) 858-3699. They are located at 885 Main St. in Tewks­bury.

The last Tewksbury Com­mu­nity Market will be held in front of the Tewksbury Public Library on Tuesday Sept. 24 from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as receive up­dates as to what vendors will be in attendance next week, visit their Face­book page: Tewksbury Com­munity Mar­ket.

