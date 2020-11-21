TEWKSBURY — For many residents of the Tewksbury area, a sure sign of the beginning of the Christmas season is enjoying an evening with family and friends at the annual Holiday Pie Social hosted at the Tewksbury Congregational Church, followed by a day of shopping at one of the many church fairs that usually take place on the first weekend of December.
Church fairs have been going on longer than I can remember. In fact, church fairs date back to the early Christian era when the church took an active part in sponsoring fairs on important feast days. As this became a regular practice, the sponsoring of fairs became a source of revenue for the church.
It is logical to assume that the modern day church bazaar is an extension of the religious fairs of ancient times.
This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, many churches have opted out of having this long standing tradition.
However, in the hopes of bringing a touch of normalcy to this very unconventional upcoming holiday season, two local churches are offering an alternative shopping experience.
The Tewksbury Congregational Church, located at 10 East St., has long counted on their Christmas Fair to raise a bulk of their annual fundraising.
In recent years, the church also added a Friday night Pie Social to usher in the holiday season and to preview the Christmas Fair for the following morning.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, church members found it impossible to have the annual pie social fundraiser, but members were able to come up with an alternative to the annual Christmas Fair.
The most popular items sold at their annual fair have been the fresh Christmas wreaths and baskets made by a group of church members known as the Holiday Friends.
In order to keep church members and patrons safe, members of the Holiday Friends, led by church member Pat Takach, have organized an “order and pick up” type of sale in place of this year's fair.
Fresh cut Christmas greens will be made into custom decorated baskets and wreaths that can be ordered ahead of time, and be picked up on Dec. 5.
Basket prices are $15 for small, $20 for medium, and $25 for large. Wreaths are $20 with a bow, or $30 fully decorated.
“We hated to see the church lose out on their biggest fundraiser of the year," said Takach, “and we also did not want to disappoint the loyal people that buy from us every year.”
Members were in agreement that taking orders was the safest way to carry on with this annual tradition.
The Holiday Friends will be hard at work creating festive holiday decor to enjoy throughout the upcoming Christmas season. To place an order please call Pat Takach at 978-851-4770. Pickups will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Tewksbury Congregational Church.
The St. Williams Church, located at 1351 Main St., is also offering an alternative to their annual fair.
The St. Williams Christmas Fair board, led by chairperson Debbie Deputat, have come up with a way to still have an “in person” fair while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
This year all visitors will be required to register online to control the number of people entering the fair, and only groups of four family members or friends will be able to enter together at one time.
Items being sold this year will be limited to four raffles and the plant sale.
The raffles include an in-house church raffle, a lottery board consisting of 250 scratch tickets, an instant win lottery for gift cards, and the Basket Galore lottery.
The basket raffle consists of 50-75 different gift baskets you can choose from to enter. All baskets can be viewed online ahead of time, making it easy to have your decision of which baskets you like before you enter the fair.
The Tewksbury Greenery will also be on hand to sell Christmas plants and fresh holiday decor.
Deputat noted, “This is the only annual fundraiser we have, and it took a lot of work by many of the church members to come up with a safe solution to have a Christmas fair this year.”
The St. Williams Christmas Fair will be on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register online, preview the Basket Galore Raffles, or to view COVID-19 guidelines for the fair, visit www.stwilliamsfair.com.
There is no question that the 2020 holiday season will not be like other holiday seasons of the past, but with a little planning, and a lot of patience, this can still be the season of goodwill. While we may miss the hustle and bustle of the traditional church Christmas Fair, the message of love and support for our community and neighbors will not go unsaid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.