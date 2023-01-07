As tradition would dictate, another New Year's Day celebration has ushered in another season of New Year’s resolutions.
Among the top New Year’s resolutions that we promise ourselves to complete, our diet has to be one of the most popular things we all want to improve upon.
“Diet” is often thought of as a four letter word, but don’t confuse “dieting” with diet.
Diet does not mean eating less, it simply means the type of food you choose to eat.
For this New Year’s resolution, forego the trendy new diets and starvation cleansing, and focus on little changes you can make to your everyday diet to better improve your health and lifestyle.
With dedication and a small amount of effort, making small changes to your daily diet instead of drastic lifestyle changes are more likely to stick with you, and can prove to make big changes in your overall health.
One of the easiest changes you can make to your diet is adding leafy greens to two of your meals a day.
Whether it is spinach, arugula, watercress, or romaine, leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They are also incredibly easy to sneak into your favorite meals.
Adding a few leaves of romaine or arugula in your favorite sandwich or burger or adding chopped spinach to your favorite pasta dishes, soup recipes or even an omelet can quickly up the nutritional value of these everyday dishes.
Using fresh herbs instead of dried herbs can also add many of the nutritional benefits of eating leafy greens, plus it will make all of your favorite recipes taste even better.
One reason many diets fail is that people often feel they have to stop eating their favorite foods and replace them with “diet” foods such as salad.
Unfortunately, some people just don’t like salad, so don’t force yourself to eat something you don’t like, because you won’t be able to stick with it for the long run.
Instead of adding more salad to add vegetables to your diet, try swapping out foods you like with plant based alternatives.
Try alternatives like cauliflower pizza or chickpea pasta one or two nights a week. You may just find a plant-based alternative food you like even more than your traditional favorite.
In recent years, fruit has gotten a bad rap from unfounded rumors. Some have chosen to forgo on fruit in their diet to avoid the natural sugar contained in most fruit.
But skipping fruit also skips an easy and delicious addition of antioxidants, vitamins and fiber to your diet.
Fruit makes a good afternoon snack on the go, but can also be a staple at the breakfast table with little to no effort.
A few berries or sliced bananas on top of cereal or pancakes adds flavor, fiber and extra nutrition to an otherwise lackluster meal.
If you're more of a coffee and toast breakfast eater, try making a new habit of adding grapefruit or a banana on the side.
If you haven’t been utilizing the “seed” food group, the new year is as good of an excuse as any to give the seed group a try.
Seeds like chia, flaxseed, and pumpkin are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, and are easy to add to foods you already enjoy.
Sprinkle seeds on salads, soups, stir fry, pasta, yogurt or even ice cream, or roast them and they make a great snack on their own.
Staying properly hydrated is essential for good health, but drinking water is not the only way to stay hydrated. There are many foods with a high water content that are naturally low in calories, making for a healthy addition to your diet.
Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, berries, and watermelon are all water-rich, nutritionally sound foods that can help keep you hydrated while you eat.
When visiting the supermarket, we all tend to purchase the same foods week after week, putting us in a diet rut.
For 2023, why not challenge yourself with the simple task of trying just one new vegetable a week. It's a great way to widen your flavor palate and you may surprise yourself and find a produce you thought you would hate, but in fact you kind of love.
Add a fun twist to this venture by looking up a recipe specifically for your new veggie of the week, so you are sure to enjoy it with optimum flavor.
If you are truly unwilling to commit to trying too many new foods, you can enjoy a healthy diet by being mindful when filling your plate. Choose a “rainbow” of foods that come from the earth to help you achieve a healthy diet.
This does not mean to eat Skittles candy found on the ground, but rather the majority of foods you eat should come from mother earth, and not created in a factory.
Having a “rainbow” of food colors on your plate will offer you a full spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and nutrition while offering you a wide variety of flavor and texture.
New Years is all about change for the better, but don’t punish yourself about your food choices. No need for guilt if you think you have had one too many cookies or indulge on an ice cream sundae. Remember, those things are OK to eat as long as you balance it out with a healthy, daily diet.
Big things can come from small changes. This New Year’s resolution, try some simple tweaking of your diet instead of a big declaration of starvation, and you are sure to experience much success in the new year.
