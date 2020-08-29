TEWKSBURY — At this week’s Community Market, 16 vendors were present at the outdoor market. Among them was Straingely Handmade, a small craft business specializing in greeting cards and festive wreaths.
Based locally in Tewksbury, Straingely Handmade was born from a childhood love of crafts, and loving family bonds. Though originally starting with just greeting cards and wreaths, the business soon gained traction, expanding the variety of products offered. Currently, they have grown to feature products such as glassware, clothing, jewelry, and vinyl decals.
In addition to accepting custom orders from patrons, Straingely Handmade also partners with other local businesses. Currently, they are partnered with Ritzie Home Decor & More, located in Haverhill and Sweet Lydia’s, located in Lowell.
To learn more about Straingely Handmade, visit their website https://missstrainge.wixsite.com/straingelyhandmade or Straingely Handmade on Instagram and Facebook. To start a custom order, email Straingelyhandmade@gmail.com.
Their products will also be available to shop in person at any of the remaining Tewksbury Community Market dates.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate through the in-person model at the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with plans to continue the traditional market set up for the rest of this summer.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
