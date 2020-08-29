Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — At this week’s Community Market, 16 vendors were present at the outdoor market. Am­ong them was Straingely Handmade, a small craft business specializing in greeting cards and festive wreaths.

Based locally in Tewks­bury, Straingely Hand­made was born from a childhood love of crafts, and loving family bonds. Though originally starting with just greeting cards and wreaths, the business soon gained traction, ex­panding the va­riety of products offered. Current­ly, they have grown to feature products such as glassware, clothing, jewelry, and vinyl decals.

In addition to accepting custom orders from pa­trons, Straingely Hand­made also partners with other local businesses. Cur­rently, they are partnered with Ritzie Home Decor & More, located in Haverhill and Sweet Lydia’s, located in Lowell.

To learn more about Straingely Handmade, visit their website https://missstrainge.wixsite.com/straingelyhandmade or Straingely Handmade on Instagram and Facebook. To start a custom order, email Straingelyhandmade@gmail.com.

Their products will also be available to shop in person at any of the remaining Tewksbury Community Mar­ket dates.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will operate through the in-person mo­del at the Tewksbury Pub­lic Library every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with plans to continue the traditional market set up for the rest of this summer.

With any questions re­garding the Community Market, contact Commu­nity Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

