TEWKSBURY — 2020 presented many challenges for the Tewksbury School Committee. Between virtual meetings, remote learning, union negotiations, and coronavirus restrictions, here are some of the most notable moments of the past year.
The committee kicked off January by starting the annual budget process with the first of three workshops led by business manager Dave Libby. The committee also recognized Boston Globe and Boston Herald 2019 All-Scholastic honorees Makayla Paige and Shane Aylward.
TMHS computer teacher Sanford Arbogast also came before the committee with a presentation about forming an Esports team at the high school. Arbogast noted that Esports is accessible to all students, no matter their physical ability level, is attractive to students who may not participate in conventional sports or high school clubs, and teaches students STEM and computing skills.
In February, the committee announced that the district had won a grant to support civics education in eighth grade.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the March meeting, which resulted in the committee’s first virtual meeting on April 15.
The committee praised several TPS departments for their continued hard work while schools were closed, thanking the custodial staff for conducting disinfecting deep cleans; the cafeteria staff for continuing to provide food to the community through the grab-and-go lunch program; and the technology staff for distributing over 250 devices to students and providing repair and support.
Additionally, they acknowledged school nurses for supporting the public health department, checking in with families, and repurposing district supplies for use by the police department and state hospital, including personal protective equipment and hospital beds, and recognized the robotics department at the high school for lending 3D printers and filament supplies to Massachusetts General Hospital. The district refunded spring sports and athletic fees, and MCAS testing was cancelled by the state.
In June, the committee honored 11 retirees with a combined 229 years in Tewksbury Public Schools. The committee also said goodbye to TMHS principal Kristen Vogel after six years in the district, who left for the superintendent’s position in Lynnfield.
The committee also announced the selection of former North Reading superintendent and high school principal Jon Bernard to fill the interim principal position for one year.
The committee also congratulated the Class of 2020 on graduation after a difficult end to senior year. School officially ended on June 15, after 10 weeks of remote learning and three weeks of enrichment learning.
The committee conducted superintendent Chris Malone’s annual performance review; committee chair Keith Sullivan said the committee evaluated Malone as proficient, meaning he has “met, and in some cases exceeded, the School Committee’s expectations.”
The committee also reviewed the district’s Student Opportunity Act plan, designed to close achievement gaps within student groups, such as minorities and those with disabilities. The district plans to strengthen teacher coordination with students and families, as well as teacher efficacy, through the SOA funds, and will seek to engage stakeholders, students, families, and community members in the process. The committee voted to approve the SOA plan.
In July, Keith Sullivan was reelected as chair, Jamie Cutelis was reelected as vice chair, and Shannon Demos was reelected as clerk. The committee observed a moment of silence to honor the passing of former TMHS principal William J. “Billy D” DeGregorio.
To address the impact of the pandemic on the 2020-2021 school year, the town established a district-wide school reopening task force, composed of town officials, parents, administrators, union representatives, and school committee members.
August saw the committee host a four-hour virtual reopening workshop. Administrators gave an overview of the different models of education, accounting for hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing requirements and outlining the pros and cons of each model. The committee also reviewed the results of a survey sent out to parents and teachers on preferences for different models.
Residents and teachers called in to the meeting to ask questions about testing, staffing, personal protective equipment, fire drills, and air filtration. The next day, the committee held a reopening vote, sitting in-person and six feet apart at TMHS.
The state’s commissioner of education allocated 10 days of professional development to teachers. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education required districts to submit three plans for in-person, hybrid, and remote learning.
One resident called in to comment: “My question is for Chairman Sullivan. I’ve noticed that he’s had his mask off almost the entire time he’s been speaking, and I’m wondering how a child is going to keep their mask on for a full day when you guys aren’t even able to do it for the entire meeting.”
Sullivan said that because of CDC guidelines, he was not required to wear a mask.
“We’re in a big room here, I want to make sure people can hear me,” he said.
The resident responded, “I think it’s going to be very hard for a second grader to keep a mask on all day when us as adults can’t even do it. It just struck me as odd... that during the meeting we’re not even able to do it.”
The board voted 3-2 to approve the plans to be sent to DESE, though details continued to be developed.
In September, school started on Sept 16 in the hybrid model. The committee observed a moment of silence for Elaine Fiske, a 35 year veteran of the Heath Brook School.
The committee also reviewed several coronavirus updates as school started; members voted to allow students in the Remote Learning Academy to participate in activities throughout the school year as long as the hybrid model is in place; extended day provider AlphaBest shifted operations offsite; and the district urged families to be careful when traveling out of state and abide by the state’s mandatory flu shot requirement.
TMHS held its first virtual open house in October. Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan reported that summer reading participation at lower grades was poorer than usual, but strong at the high school level. She also announced that the PSAT exam would be moved to January 2021.
November brought an uptick in community coronavirus cases.
“We’ve proven through contact tracing that [cases] are not originating or spreading in the school district,” said superintendent Chris Malone, praising students and staff for following district safety guidelines and regulations in buildings.
Malone informed the committee that the district is facing severe staffing issues, with many teachers working remotely and as much as 26 percent of staff out of the building daily.
The new Pleasant Street elementary school is on budget and on time. The construction team may demolish the Center School building early, meaning the district leadership team is currently making plans to move office space. Structures for the new building and stadium have started to go up.
At the committee’s final meeting in December, five mid-year retirees were honored for their service to the district.
Athletic Director Ron Drouin reported on a successful fall sports season and previewed winter sports.
A resident called into the meeting to express concerns over the committee’s lack of impartiality in regard to a no confidence vote in the superintendent and assistant superintendent by the Tewksbury Teachers Association.
Members praised a virtual performance of Romeo and Juliet by the TMHS Theater Company.
Administrators also premiered a new COVID-19 district tracking dashboard online, designed to help families understand the current coronavirus situation as it evolves.
The committee’s budget workshop and next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
