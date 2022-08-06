Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Plan­ning Board met on July 18, 2022 for a nearly four-hour meeting in Tewks­bury Town Hall. Mem­ber Eric Ryder was not in attendance.

In her report, Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that arancini makers Brelundi are mov­ing ahead with plans to take over the former Mira­bella’s Bakery. The company is undergoing re­views with the fire department and building commissioner, and will be demolishing a house on the lot to expand parking upon approval.

Lowder also reported that the former Discount Madness site at 1325 Main St. is being cleaned up at the board’s request while construction is halted. In addition, Tree House Brew­ing Company is un­dergoing review with the fire and building de­partments to create a refrigerated drive-up or­der pickup station at the former salon building at 1880 Main St. The company’s goal is to start retail beer sales in the fall, before converting the country club to a craft beer operation next year.

Lowder reported that the town recently receiv­ed a $193,000 municipal vulnerability preparedness (MVP) grant to conduct a resident survey on flooding throughout town and to look into potential solutions to flooding chal­lenges.

Finally, the vacant lot at 2131 Main St., across from Boudreau Auto, is slated to start construction on a multifamily townhouse development; the board previously ex­pressed dissatisfaction with the state of the lot.

Lowder added that with the recent resignation of member Eric Ryder, the board will meet with the Select Board to choose an interim replacement to fill the seat until the spring town election in 2023 to finish out Ryder’s term. Be­cause the board now has only four members, any special permit that comes before the board requiring a supermajority approval will require all four members to vote for the permit; permits cannot be considered if fewer than the four remaining members at­tend the meeting.

The board discussed re­tail marijuana with Assis­tant Town Manager Steve Sadwick. After conducting research, Sadwick recommended that the town ad­opt a license-only model in which the Select Board would serve as special permit granting authority; the town can issue a number of retail marijuana licenses equal to 20 percent of the total number of liquor licenses in town.

Sadwick said that Police Chief Ryan Columbus in­quired among other communities with licensed dispensaries, noting that bu­sinesses tended to carefully adhere to regulations to avoid losing licenses. He ad­ded that businesses would be required to come before the Select Board annually to renew their licenses.

The town could accommodate two or three retail locations; Sadwick noted that the town received double that many inquiries from interested businesses. The issue is slated to be taken up at special Town Meeting in October.

The next meeting is sche­­­­­duled for Aug. 22, 2022. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meet­ings at youtube.com/Tewks­bury­TV. The meeting may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

