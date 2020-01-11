Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Over the past year, various changes have occurred in the realm of town po­litics. From new elec­ted officials, to major articles being passed at Town Meeting, the Tewks­bury local political sphere shifted through­out 2019.

Following the 2019 an­nual town election, we saw a shift in elected leadership, as some long-serving officials were voted out in favor of some new faces. Notab­ly, long-serving Select­men Todd Johnson was replaced by former Town Moderator Jayne Well­man-Miller for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, and Maria Zaroulis re­placed George Ferdinand on the Board of Health.

The School Committee also gained some new members after longtime members Krissy Polimeno and Arthy Ben­nett opted to not run for reelection at the end of their term. The two new School Com­mittee members elected were Shannon Demos and John Stadtman.

Regarding the 2019 an­nual Town Meeting, the town voted to approve the funding for a new elementary school and athletic complex located at the current Center School Location. Regar­ding funding for a new Center Fire Station, Town Manager Richard Montuori opted to withdraw the article proposing the town would borrow $2,000,000 to cover expenses. Town meeting attendees also de­bated an article that gained social media traction, regarding the town’s plastic bag ban. The article sought to reinstate the use of single-use plastic bags in retail establishments, voiding the ban set in motion in April 2019. At Town Meeting, the article was indefinitely post­poned.

Looking towards 2020, there is potential for change on the horizon once again as State Rep­resentative Dave Rob­ertson will be challenged in his bid for re­election next fall. Cur­rently, Republican Alec Difruscia is set to challenge him in November.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.