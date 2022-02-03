TEWKSBURY — Wood Haven Senior Living nursing home facility at 2580 Main St. began a rapid reduction in occupancy of residents last week. According to town officials, the building had sprinkler system issues and as of Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, had reduced occupancy to seven residents.
Confusion arose as to the cause for the closure. Documents obtained from Wood Haven state that, in a notice to their residents and families dated Jan. 17, 2022, “the Tewksbury Fire Department had directed us to evacuate all occupants of the building by Jan. 19, 2022.” Yet, according to Chief Joseph Kearns, “at no time was any order issued to evacuate the premises.”
The 50 bed memory care unit is currently managed by EF Senior Care of Plymouth. The management team of Robert Eisenstein and Paula Margenau were signatories to the letter to residents and families.
Chief Kearns explained to the Town Crier that any order to evacuate the premises would have to be in writing, including a list of detailed reasons. No such order was issued, according to Kearns.
Numerous inspections occurred at the facility since a faulty sprinkler system started creating issues in the fall. According to Kearns, recommendations had been made to address the issues, especially in light of the approaching winter and cold weather.
Approximately two weeks ago, false alarms were going off at the facility due to the faulty pipes. Ceiling damage occurred, but other parts of the building were still habitable.
Several town departments have been involved with the facility, including the Health Department, Building Department, Fire Department and town manager’s office, providing inspections and support. In fact, in a second letter dated Jan. 22, 2022, Wood Haven management indicated that “we are not under a formal written governmental order to close the facility.”
Wood Haven has communicated with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs seeking an emergency exception to its closure regulations.
The facility is offering to help relocate residents within the building, relocate residents to other facilities, coordinate the transfer of records, care plans, medicines and personal items, and is refunding January rent payments, according to its communication. The facility has contracted with a meal service as it states its kitchen is offline due to a damaged domestic water supply.
It is not clear if the facility intends to make the necessary repairs and reopen. A spokesperson for the company is researching this information but did not reach back in time for print.
