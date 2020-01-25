WILMINGTON — On Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, the 4th annual Taste of the Towns Pizza Wars will be hosted in the Wilmington Middle School Cafeteria, located at 25 Carter Lane. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Relay for Life of Wilmington-Billerica-Tewksbury. Attendees will have the chance to vote on the best pizza across all three towns.
Relay for Life is an event held nationwide in which participants raise money and participate in an all night long celebration/walk to raise awareness for the ongoing fight against cancer, as well as to celebrate survivors. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
According to the Wilmington-Billerica-Tewksbury Relay for Life’s facebook page, Relay for Life is “the signature fundraising activity for the American Cancer Society. It offers everyone in a community an opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer. Teams of people camp out at a local high school, park, or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path.”
This year’s Relay for Life will be held on June 19, 2020 at Wilmington High School, located at 159 Church St.
At this year’s Pizza Wars fundraiser, five pizza establishments from the towns have been confirmed for Pizza Wars currently. They include: EJ’s Fresh Frozen Pizza, LaRosa’s, Pizza Mia & Uptown Deli, and Tremezzo Pizzeria of Wilmington, as well as Anthony’s Famous Roast Beef & Pizza of Tewksbury.
Last year, the winner of Pizza Wars was Wilmington House of Pizza, which came in first place in both the cheese and specialty categories. Last year’s event raised about $1,100.
If attending this year’s competition, RSVP and advanced payment can be found at http://bit.ly/2020PizzaWars. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, starting at 6 p.m. before the event begins. Tickets cost $5 per person, and children under four can attend for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.