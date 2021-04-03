WILMINGTON — On Thursday, March 25, two members of the TMHS Class of 2021 were virtually honored by the Tewksbury Rotary Club as the recipients of the March 2021 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Caesar Barboa, son of Crystal and Caesar Barboa, was nominated by TMHS staff members Bailey Mahoney, Emma Sweetapple, and Celeste Pellegrino for his many strong qualities which have attributed to his success during his time at the high school.
Barboa is described by his teachers as a kind, empathetic and dedicated student with a positive attitude.
His dedication and positive attitude are the voice of the TMHS Morning Update. Barboa shows up early for school every day, and never once misses a day, to help get the school's morning news production up and running.
Barboa is a dedicated member of the TMHS theater company as a crew member and lead video editor.
During the TMHS digital production of Romeo and Juliet, Barboa led workshops with the actors on how to film their video, organized meetings with the other video crew members, and took on the majority of the editing responsibilities leading to the success of the production.
Other school community involvement roles for Barboa include holding the office of Secretary for the “She’s The First Club” and is active as Equality Conference Leader.
Academically, Barboa's name is regularly seen on the Principal's List and the Honor Roll List. He was also enrolled in AP (Advanced Placement) Language class and received an impressive score of 4.0 on the AP Language Exam.
Christina Capachietti, daughter of Carolyn and Bob Capachietti, was nominated by TMHS staff members Kevin Muise and Keenan Daniel for her determination and kindness towards others.
Despite occasional struggles in math, Capachietti never made excuses, but instead put in extra time and effort to overcome her challenges. Her determination and positive attitude were key in helping her to achieve her academic goals.
Capachietti’s kind heart and positive outlook has also brought her success in the TMHS community as a member of the Executive Board for Best Buddies and the Unified Basketball Team, both working with students with special needs. During her four years at TMHS, she has also been an active member as a Peer Buddy.
When not busy in the halls of TMHS, Capachietti stays active on the field as a member of the TMHS varsity soccer team and the TMHS spring track team. Between school life and sports, she has also found the time to work for two and a half years as an employee at Market Basket.
As for life after graduation, Capachietti hopes to pursue a career in Early Childhood Education by attending Salem State University in the fall, and Barboa plans on attending Keene State College to study film.
It is obvious that these two Hat’s Off Award recipients have what it takes to be successful in their future endeavors.
