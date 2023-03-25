TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury native Tyler Hubbard, a 2010 TMHS graduate, has been working in the stunt, performance, and entertainment field since studying theater at Dean College. Currently a tour manager for Jurassic World Live from Feld Entertainment, Hubbard is excited to be back in New England.
Hubbard, whose former roles included performing for Disney and Universal Orlando, served as tour manager last year for Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party. Coordination of the Jurassic World Live tour will take Hubbard and the show to Providence, Worcester, and Boston.
“As tour coordinator, I am in charge of getting all cast and crew from city to city and hotel to hotel safely. I take care of all travel arrangements and hotel accommodations and assist in running PR for the show while on the road,” said Hubbard, who enjoys traveling and sightseeing.
“There aren't many material possessions that I need. I live out of practically two suitcases and that's it. Everything else just takes up unnecessary space,” said Hubbard.
An athlete who also dabbles in carpentry and special effects makeup, Hubbard taught himself stunt work including stage combat and sword fighting. Hubbard performed with “Marvel Universe Live” in 2017 until the pandemic shuttered the show in 2020.
Rebounding from that experience, Hubbard went on to media and public relations roles, eventually supporting Disney on Ice, and now the Jurassic World Live tour. Hubbard felt it was a tough challenge to transition from performing to sustainable professional work after the pandemic, but loves his job, the world travel, and is thrilled about the show.
“Getting to be a part of bringing back live entertainment after quarantine” is one of the things Hubbard enjoys most, he said.
Jurassic World showcases more than 24 film-accurate life-sized dinosaurs and live action stunt performers in its arena show. Familiar characters such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus Rex will take center stage as they come to life with animatronics against a backdrop of projected and practical scenery, all woven around an original plot taking place in dense jungles of Isla Nubla.
The live action show will be at Boston’s Agganis Arena at Boston University from March 31 - April 9. For show and ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com. Feld Entertainment and Universal Live Entertainment are partners for the show.
