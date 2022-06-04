When most of us look back on life, we realize it is the simple pleasures that make life worth living.
Not the busy career, expensive cars or fancy vacations, but the everyday moments of our youth like tossing a ball, a hand-held walk on a first date, or sharing a milkshake with friends after school.
Unfortunately, traveling back in time is not possible, but don’t you relive those moments just a little bit every time you enjoy a cool, frosty milkshake?
The iconic milkshake was known as a staple in teenage America’s diet during the 1930s to the 1970s. But to find the origin of this fantastic, frozen treat, we must go back to the year 1922.
For those who don’t remember, the ice cream soda fountain was a prominent fixture in drug stores throughout the U.S. until the early 1970’s. These soda fountains were manned by an employee of the drug store known as a Soda Jerk, and were often the social center of the community, especially in small towns across the United States.
Before the invention of the milkshake, one of the most popular offerings at a local soda fountain was a drink called a Malt, or Malted Milk, which was a mixture of milk, malt powder and flavored syrup.
Malt was invented by pharmacist James Horlick in the late 1800’s. Made from malted barley, wheat flour and evaporated whole milk, it was originally used as a nutritional supplement for young children, but the flavor was surprisingly appealing, and it caught on as a delicious beverage for young and old alike.
In 1922, a Walgreen’s Drug Store’s soda jerk, Ivan “Pop” Coulson was constantly trying to improve on the company’s popular chocolate malt beverage.
One day while experimenting at the soda fountain, Coulson decided to add ice cream to the original chocolate malt recipe. The ice cream created a thicker, frosty consistency that was more filling and satisfying than the original, and was an immediate hit with customers.
Eventually Walgreen’s added this original recipe into their soda fountain beverage rotation:
1 ½ ounce of chocolate syrup
3 #16 dips of Vanilla ice cream
5 ½ ounces of cold milk
1 tablespoon Malt powder
Put ingredients into a frosted malt can and place on a mixer until just mixed, do not over mix.
Pour into #1808 10 ounce glass, filling about ⅔ full. Top with a generous portion of whipped cream.
Serve with remaining beverage in a malt shaker can along with a straw and a package of fountain treat cookies.
As popular as this recipe was, the milkshake stayed relatively unknown until the following decade.
The automation of milkshakes developed in the 1930’s with the invention of freon-cooled refrigerators. This made it easier for the widespread sale of ice cream throughout the country, which was needed to build sales of the new milkshake beverage industry.
Soon malt shops, specializing in soda fountain treats, began to open throughout the country, but at first, the name milkshake was not used to describe these frozen drinks.
The first versions of the malted milkshake were referred to as a “frosted” malt, but as tastes changed, many customers started to request the beverage without the malt. This malt-free version required its own name and branding.
As the term frosted malt no longer applied to all frosted beverages, different regions of the country started to use their own terminology.
Here in New England, many still refer to the magical, malt-less treat as a frappe, but it also had such names as a velvet, frosted, or even the term cabinet (referring to the freezer cabinet where the ice cream was stored).
The term “milkshake” was originally used in the late 1800’s but referred to a more adult drink made with whiskey that resembled a spiked eggnog rather than the family-friendly version made popular in diners and soda fountains across the U.S.
Because of the shaking motion of the mixers used to make frosted drinks, eventually “milkshake,” or just the name “shake,” became the industry standard.
Although the days of malt shops and soda jerks are a thing of the past, there has been a new revitalization in the milkshake industry, making the frozen frappe more popular than ever.
Many restaurants and ice cream parlors are now featuring specialty milkshakes. These are nothing like your grandma’s malted milkshake.
Specialty shakes come in outrageous flavors like Hot Cocoa and Smores, Apple Pie Ala mode, and Donut Shop Coffee.
Many of these over the top shakes are served with over the top embellishments, like candy, donuts, and toasted marshmallows, and despite being marketed as a drink to accompany a burger or sandwich, they are often as filling as a meal themselves.
There are many restaurants and ice cream parlors now featuring these specialty milkshakes, but there are several local places worth mentioning.
Boston Burger has several area locations, and has built their menu around specialty burgers and specialty shakes. The physical locations are rather small, but there is plenty of room for a big appetite, as the portions and flavors will not disappoint.
Milkshake Lovers, located in the Burlington Mall, features all kinds of frozen beverages, but has a vast selection of specialty flavored milkshakes. Peanut Butter Bomb, Banana Caramel and Nutella Heaven are just a few of the specialty flavors available. There are so many flavors to try, you will surely have to plan several trips to sample them all.
If you're looking for that old school experience, Dows Soda Fountain, located on 250 Jackson St. at Mill #5 in Lowell, has everything your grandparents enjoyed in their ice cream eating youth. They offer all the old fashioned soda fountain favorites like ice cream floats, Lime Rickey’s and of course sundaes and milkshakes.
Life seems to get more and more complicated each day, leaving many of us longing for the simple pleasures of our youth, like enjoying a frosty milkshake at the corner malt shop with friends.
As luck would have it, June 20 is National Vanilla Milkshake Day. This makes for the perfect excuse to have a diet cheat day, and enjoy the sweet, simple pleasure of an old fashioned (or newfangled specialty) milkshake and reconnect with family and friends just like in the old days.
