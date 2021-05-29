The dairy case, if it can be called that any longer, has exploded with a huge variety of non-dairy beverages. Signaling a shift away from cow’s milk, nut, soy and oat milks are commanding more and more real estate on store shelves.
As Americans increase their awareness of the carbon footprint of the bovine industrial complex, alternatives to accompany the morning cereal or add to coffee are rapidly vying for your attention. Restaurants and drive through coffee places hopped on the band wagon quickly to offer almond milk, soy milk and now oat milk as an option, acknowledging that a significant portion of customers either cannot or choose not to ingest cow’s milk.
The shift in consumer eating habits is in large measure fueling the trend. Valued at 20 billion dollars, the alternative dairy market is expecting over 12 percent growth each year for the foreseeable future, according to industry research.
Lactose intolerance, a move toward plant-based diets, animal impacts and environmental concerns are all cited as drivers of this movement. Whether a consumer is vegan, flexitarian, vegetarian or just experimenting, it seems the shift is here to stay.
And while the liquid milk alternative is king, large gains are also being made in alternative butters, yogurts, ice creams and cheeses. An interesting side note: plant-based milks, called alterna-milks, are shelf-stable, but marketers seek refrigerated case space in order to directly compete with dairy.
When these milks moved from Tetra-Paks in the baking aisle to half gallon containers in the dairy case, sales skyrocketed.
The comparisons of the different milk alternative products should be considered based on one’s own dietary goals and/or restrictions. Varying amounts of protein, fat, and sugar could undermine a healthy eating plan.
For example, according to Nutrition.org, one cup of full fat cow’s milk has the same amount of sodium except for coconut milk; almond, pea and flax milk have more calcium than cow’s milk; most alternatives have less fat than cow’s milk except for hemp milk; and all are lower in sugar except for oat and hazelnut milk, but read the labels.
Additives and stabilizers are also ingredients to watch out for in the dairy alternatives. Carrageenan is a seaweed-based stabilizer and thickener. There are also emulsifiers and sugars as well as flavorings that add to the wide variety of offerings; just be sure that in the quest for healthful options all ingredients are considered.
Whether choosing rice, oat, hemp, coconut, soy, almond, cashew, flax or other type of milk alternative, these products are here to stay and can offer some variety and flexibility if you are seeking options for your dietary journey.
