WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
Three different locations in Wilmington are being used to house staff and students at this time while the town goes through the Massachusetts School Building Authority application process for a new building.
Exploratory discussions with Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori were positive. Hull and other Wilmington officials toured the building, vacated in December as Tewksbury students move to the new Center Elementary School. Montuori was open to the idea of Wilmington temporarily using the Trahan contingent upon approval by the Tewksbury Select Board and School Committee.
However, the Trahan, located on Salem Road, has its own challenges and the condition of the physical plant is what prompted the building of the new Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street.
During the meeting, Hull commented, "If the school is in a condition that promoted the community to move students into a new school, it prompts the question as to whether the school would be conducive to students and staff from the Wildwood. Spending significant money on repairs to a building that is not owned by the Town of Wilmington is also a concern."
Tewksbury would require Wilmington to pay for any repairs or upgrades needed prior to occupying the building. The Town of Tewksbury recently completed a survey of options for the Trahan property now that it is vacant.
Wilmington is evaluating numerous alternatives for the temporary housing of its displaced students. Most desirable is finding a way to keep as many students in one location as possible. A leading proposal is for a significant number of students to use the Wilmington Middle School, with additional classes located at the nearby West Intermediate School, all located on Carter Lane.
Ultimately, Hull concluded, "Mr. Montuori's willingness to work with the town is greatly appreciated but I believe this option is a longshot," in his statement to the Select Board.
Discussions will continue as part of the Wildwood School Building Committee. The committee recently proposed spending $1 million in improvements to the Wilmington Middle school which would accommodate staff and students from lower grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.