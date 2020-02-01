By the time February rolls around, most of us have had enough of Old Man Winter’s grip upon us, and we yearn for the warmer temperatures of spring. So it is no accident that Feb. 2 falls midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.
That’s right, I am speaking of Groundhog Day. The day when all of us have become so desperate for the hope of spring that we pin all of our dreams of warmer temperatures to a weather report from a rodent.
The groundhog (aka woodchuck) is actually the largest member of the squirrel family.
Groundhogs are among one of the few species of true hibernators. They usually emerge from their winter borrows in February, naturally setting up the scenario for our modern Groundhog Day event.
Originally, Feb. 2 was a pagan festival that marked the beginning of spring. It later evolved into the Christian feast of Candlemas, that commemorated the presentation of Jesus in Jerusalem.
In certain parts of Europe, it was believed that a sunny Candlemas would mean 40 more days of winter weather.
Germans had their own take on the legend, believing that the day was officially sunny only if badgers and other small animals could see their shadow.
When German immigrants settled in Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries, they continued this custom in America, choosing the native groundhog to predict the coming of spring.
The first official Groundhog Day celebration was on Feb. 2, 1887 in Punxsutawney, PA. It was organized by local newspaper editor, Clymer Freas, to promote the groundhog hunting club known as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.
This event is still celebrated today at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, where the entire country awaits for the official groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, to forecast the next six weeks of weather. This Punxsutawney annual event was also the backdrop for the 1993 quirky comedy film starring Bill Murray called “Groundhog Day.”
Although thousands of people come to watch Punxsutawney Phil's forecast each year, according to the National Climate Data Center, Phil is only correct about 40 percent of the time.
Here in Massachusetts, we have our own official state Groundhog, Ms. G.
You can watch her prediction this Groundhog Day at Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, located at 208 South Great Road in Lincoln.
Ms. G. will be forecasting the coming of spring at 10 a.m. on Groundhog Day, and will have an encore performance of her prediction at 11:15 a.m.
Drumlin Farms Groundhog Day celebration will feature games, climate action activities, and live music for all ages, as well as guest Don McCasland of the Blue Hills Observatory and Science Center to talk about our local climate.
You can also visit with the other wildlife and farm animals that live at Drumlin Farm.
For information about admission fees, vist www.massaudubon.org.
Another fun way to celebrate Groundhog Day is to visit the Discovery Museum, located at 177 Main St. in Acton, on Saturday Feb. 1 for Groundhog Day: Seeing Shadows. It doesn’t matter if the groundhog sees his shadow or not, there is still plenty to explore and learn about seeing and making shadows. This event starts at 11 a.m. Visit www.discoveryacton.org for more information.
If all this groundhog hoopla is a bit too much “groundhog” for you, then why not venture into Boston’s Chinatown this Feb. 2 to celebrate the groundhog’s distant relative, the rat.
Chinatown will be celebrating The Year of the Rat with the annual Chinese New Year Parade.
Enjoy the cultural experience of Chinatown’s largest celebration with lively music, colorful costumes, and beauty and excitement of the traditional Lion Dances. After the parade you can enjoy delicious, authentic food from one of the neighborhood restaurants.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. on the John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road and continues to Kneeland Street, Essex Street and Harrison Avenue. This event is free to the public.
This Feb. 2, don’t sit at home and watch Punxsutawney Phil on TV, and then complain about his prediction like you do every year. Stop living the same Groundhog Day over and over again like in the movie “Groundhog Day.”
This year, embrace the celebration of the groundhog, or celebrate The Year of the Rat. Either way, it will put a smile on your face to enjoy the festivities, and ease the blow when you find out there are six more weeks of winter.
