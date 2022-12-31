TEWKSBURY — Students and staff gathered last week at the Heath Brook School for one final assembly before the second grade moves to the Center Elementary School in January.
The second grade presented a class gift — a framed photograph of students and their teachers in the shape of a heart, shot from above by a drone. Second grade teachers each received a notebook with a copy of the photo filled with notes of encouragement.
“It’s hard to say goodbye, but we’re so glad you were here with us,” said Heath Brook principal Terry Gerrish.
Invited guests included members of the Heath Brook Parent Advisory Council, School Committee members, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan and Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott, director of literacy and former Heath Brook principal Felicia Cenanovic, Center Elementary School principal Jay Harding and assistant principal Rob Rogers, and district grants coordinator Cindy Basteri.
The opening of the new school represents the culmination of years of work and planning for administrators and community members.
“It’s just a building right now, but soon it’ll be a school,” said Theriault-Regan.
“The excitement is palpable,” Harding said. “I can’t wait for these first graders to join us next year. We’re so excited to have all four schools come together to create the Center Elementary community.”
Students and staff performed the school song, written by music teacher Gayle Bridgford, and teachers serenaded their departing second grade colleagues with a medley of songs, including “Lean on Me,” “Thank You for Being a Friend,” and “You’re My Best Friend” while students sang along.
Second graders will be signing paper penguins to be attached to a banner hanging in the Heath Brook, and younger students will sign a banner to be sent up to the Center School. Second grade students received Heath Brook pencils and a special certificate as a going-away gift.
Julie Taggart, a second grade teacher at the Heath Brook for over a decade, reflected on the move: “Working here has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” she said. “It’s time to move on, but I always feel I can come back.”
Taggart recently toured the new building with her colleagues.
“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “I’m so excited.”
Gerrish has been working on planning for the transition to the new school for three years, first as Dewing School principal then as principal at the Heath Brook starting this year — “a long goodbye,” she said.
Administrators collaborated with the school PACs to provide opportunities for teachers in helping them prepare for both a physical and emotional move. The Heath Brook is working to establish monthly student assemblies run by district behavior analyst Kyle Benson and adjustment counselor MacKenzie Hayward, focusing on the school values of respect, responsibility, and kindness; the program is part of the school’s student support team’s efforts to focus on holistic student development at a whole school level.
For students and staff, Gerrish said, the biggest way to release anxiety in the school community was to bring teachers and students to the new school to see the space and take some of the mystery out of the process.
“We just want our kids and adults to leave here with a foundation of love,” she said.
She sees her role as an administrator as “a caretaker of the community” and takes pride in the stewardship of students. While the Heath Brook will be sending off its second graders, the halls won’t be quiet for long; the school plans to welcome more preschool students in the future.
“It’s important to recognize beginnings and endings, because they’re a part of life. We want to give thanks because it’s not a sad goodbye, it’s a celebration, and we want to make sure the whole school gets to be together,” Gerrish said. “Every ending is a new beginning.”
