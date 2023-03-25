TEWKSBURY — In the upcoming 2023 town election, there is one vacant seat on the Tewksbury School Committee, and Kaitlyn Anderson is hoping to fill that void.
Originally from Amesbury, Anderson graduated from Amesbury High School in 2002, and continued her education graduating from Suffolk University in 2007.
After college, Anderson met and married her husband Shawn, who grew up in Tewksbury.
The Andersons then decided to settle themselves in the Town of Tewksbury to raise their own family.
Anderson and her husband have three children who attend the Tewksbury Public Schools. Beckett, age 13, attends the Wynn School, Addisyn, age 11, attends the Ryan School, and Walker, age 6, attends the Dewing School.
Recently, Anderson earned her Master’s Degree in International Supply Chain and Operations while also working in various leadership positions at Raytheon for the past 10 years.
Currently, Anderson holds the position of Senior Manager with a team that manages multiple logistics supplier contracts both domestically and internationally.
Anderson and her husband have been very involved in the community, with both of them holding positions in different town and school organizations, including treasurer and co-chair at the North Street, Ryan and Dewing Schools.
Anderson said of her involvement in the school organizations, “the biggest reward is seeing our students' excitement for learning as they attend the events that we have funded and organized. I have also had the opportunity to meet and work alongside the most dedicated group of moms, dads and guardians.”
The Anderson family also spends many hours on various sport fields and courts in town as players, coaches, and fans. Anderson’s husband has also been running the town flag football program for the past seven years and is a board member of the Tewksbury Youth Football.
Anderson has been considering running for School Committee for several years, and now that her youngest child is now of school age, she felt the timing was right.
Despite the fact that there are no specific qualifications to hold a seat on the School Committee, Anderson feels that her passion for quality education for the community combined with her many years of experience in a leadership role with negotiation and budgetary experience makes her a good fit as a School Committee member.
“I care deeply about the students in our community and I feel personally invested in their successes. I decided to run for School Committee so that I can have a direct impact on their successes and this community,” said Anderson.
After the election, there are two major milestones that will need to be addressed by the School Committee: the next union negotiations and the review of the current Superintendent of Schools contract.
Anderson supports the union negotiation and plans to be as open and transparent as possible during that process. She understands there will need to be compromises made on both sides, and hopes that her own experience in negotiations will help ensure a successful outcome for all.
In regards to Superintendent Theriault-Regan’s contract, Anderson has met with both Superintendent Theriault-Regan and Assistant Superintendent McDermott. She is excited to see their future goals and vision for the district come to fruition.
The realization of these goals will greatly impact the decision to extend the superintendent’s current two-year contract.
As a member of the School Committee, Anderson has two major goals she plans to address.
The continuing threat to the social and emotional well being of students by the inappropriate use of technology is a major concern. Anderson wants to ensure that the district continues to keep up with the rapidly changing challenges that technology has on the students’ well being.
Having two children of her own nearing high school age, Anderson is very aware of the options students have for their high school education, such as technical school, private school and, of course, Tewksbury Memorial High School.
As a member of the School Committee, Anderson would like to ensure TMHS provides amazing opportunities for their students and is able to highlight those opportunities to upcoming high school students.
“When I take on any new challenge, the most important goal for me is to make sure that I leave it in a better place than when I started,” Anderson stated.
“My most important goal is to influence the district to continue to strive for the best education for all students.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information regarding voter registration, polling locations and general election information visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the town clerk’s office by phone at 978-640-4355.
