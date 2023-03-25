TEWKSBURY — At the Tewksbury Public Library, Diane T. Francis captures her artwork from different towns, cities, and countries with her recurring display “Around the World.”
Located on the second floor, the library’s walls have about 10 pieces of artwork in the back section of the computer lab. Once there, the visitor gazes at each individual print, traveling around the globe from Chicago to Ireland, New Orleans to Iceland, and of course, Sicily, Italy.
Francis is an artist and an educator with a bachelor’s in fine arts for sculpture and a master’s of art education.
“My training is in sculpture, but not having access to weld or a kiln made me change my focus… I now work more in the two dimensional of painting, mixed media, drawing, and printmaking.”
“Around the World” focuses on mixed media with woodblocks and prints. She loves carving woodblocks as a way of meditation. It reminds her of sculpting in college and grad school.
Francis loves creating using the human form in her paintings and drawing, and there’s an abundant amount of architecture with designing new shapes and forms. She enjoys reflecting on her travels and uses her sketches and photographs for inspiration of her travels. Her intent is to produce intensely personal yet broadly human images, one that demands a silent dialogue and inner reflection with each piece.
Her favorite woodblock print is titled “Palermo Streets” in Italy. The vibrant hues of magenta, sky blue, sunset orange, and bumblebee yellow leaves no negative space.
Francis said, “I love the colors and the memory of the place, people, and time.”
When she traveled to Sicily in 2019, she stopped at a particular apartment building where her grandmother grew up. Even though her grandmother, Theresa LoGiudice, is no longer with her, she lives on in Francis’s artwork.
Francis is a master artist member of Newburyport Art Association and has exhibited extensively throughout the United States. Her artwork visits in many private collections.
To view more of her artwork, check out her website at dianetfrancis.com.
