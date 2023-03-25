Artist Diane T. Francis

Diane T. Francis' exhibit "Around the World" is currently showing at the Tewksbury Public Library. (Courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — At the Tewksbury Public Libra­ry, Diane T. Francis captures her artwork from different towns, cities, and countries with her recurring display “Around the World.”

Located on the second floor, the library’s walls have about 10 pieces of artwork in the back section of the computer lab. Once there, the visitor gazes at each individual print, traveling around the globe from Chicago to Ireland, New Orleans to Iceland, and of course, Sicily, Italy.

Francis is an artist and an educator with a bachelor’s in fine arts for sculp­ture and a master’s of art education.

“My training is in sculp­ture, but not having ac­cess to weld or a kiln made me change my fo­cus… I now work more in the two dimensional of painting, mixed media, drawing, and printmaking.”

“Around the World” fo­cuses on mixed media with woodblocks and prints. She loves carving woodblocks as a way of meditation. It reminds her of sculpting in college and grad school.

Francis loves creating using the human form in her paintings and drawing, and there’s an abundant amount of architecture with designing new shapes and forms. She en­joys reflecting on her travels and uses her sket­ches and photographs for inspiration of her travels. Her intent is to produce intensely personal yet broadly human ima­ges, one that demands a silent dialogue and inner reflection with each piece.

Her favorite woodblock print is titled “Palermo Streets” in Italy. The vi­brant hues of magenta, sky blue, sunset orange, and bumblebee yellow leaves no negative space.

Francis said, “I love the colors and the memory of the place, people, and time.”

When she traveled to Sicily in 2019, she stop­ped at a particular apart­ment building where her grandmother grew up. Even though her grandmother, Theresa LoGiu­dice, is no longer with her, she lives on in Fran­cis’s artwork.

Francis is a master art­ist member of Newbury­port Art Association and has exhibited extensively throughout the United States. Her artwork visits in many private collections.

To view more of her artwork, check out her website at dianetfrancis.com.

