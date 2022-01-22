In recognition of the Jan. 4 birthday of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille code system, the United States Government has named January as National Braille Literacy Month.
The Braille code system is a way to read and write by touch rather than by vision. Many assume the Braille system is only used by those who are blind, however, the Braille system is beneficial to individuals with visual impairments and those with dual sensory loss and/or multiple disabilities.
Contrary to popular beliefs, Braille is a tactile code, not a language. In fact, many languages including English, Spanish, French, Chinese and Arabic can be written and read in Braille.
The inventor of the Braille code system, Louis Braille, was born in France in 1809. Although born with full vision, a tragic accident took his sight at age three. He later attended the National Institute for Blind Youth in France.
During the time period of Braille’s youth, it was very difficult to produce reading material using raised print. Braille’s desire for access to more books led him to experiment with different ways to create an alphabet that was easy to read with fingertips.
At the age of 12, Braille received inspiration for what would soon become the Braille code during a guest lecturer’s speech at school.
Charles Barbier, an artillery Captain in the French army, was a guest speaker for Braille’s class.
Barbier had devised a system for soldiers to communicate at night without sound called sonography. He believed this system would be of great value to the Institute for the Blind, and presented his system to Braille’s classroom.
The sonogram system combined a 12 dot system to represent the 36 sounds of the French alphabet, but this system was complex and did not lend itself to spelling or punctuation.
With the information he learned about the sonogram system, Braille spent the next several years perfecting a usable code for the blind.
In 1824, at the age of 15, Braille had created a workable system to share with his school mentor and the world.
A full Braille code is made up of six raised dots and can represent every letter, number, punctuation, and symbol used in print (including music notes).
Although the Braille system revolutionized the printed medium for the visually impared, it was still difficult to offer Braille literature to the masses until an invention was created by a local teacher at the Perkins School for the Blind.
Perkins School for the Blind, located in Watertown, was founded in 1829, and was the first school in the United States specifically for the blind.
Famous Perkins alumni include Laura Bridgeman, Helen Keller, and Anne Sullivan.
In 1834, Perkins School opened the Perkins Printing Department in order to provide books to their students and the visually impared community.
This department was later named the Howe Memorial Press, after the first director of the Perkins School, Samuel Gridley Howe.
Printing Braille remained a long process until 1941, when Perkins School woodworking teacher, Frank Hall, created the first prototype of the Perkins Brailler.
The Perkins Brailler works almost like a typewriter, and was designed to make Braille easier to print and more accessible to use. The Brailer was perfected over the next 10 years and was widely produced by 1951.
Because of the huge success of the Perkins Brailler, the name of the Howe Memorial Press department was changed to the Perkins Products department.
The progression of technology brought the Smart Brailer, debuting in 2012, which can display, vocalize and braille information that the user types. With this new technology also came a new name and era for the old printing department at Perkins.
In 2015, the printing department was renamed again to Perkins Solutions, which now includes consulting services for digital accessibility in addition to product manufacturing.
Today, there are two levels of the Braille code system in use.
Uncontracted Braille, where each letter is represented by a Braille cell, and a shorthand version that represents common letters or words using one or more Braille cells, making the Braille system even more user friendly.
This January, as you curl up with a good book, please reflect on the importance of National Braille Literacy month.
With the invention of the Braille code, visually impaired, multiple disabled, and blind students are able to achieve a level of literacy that was previously unattainable.
For more information on Braille literacy visit www.pathstoliteracy.org.
